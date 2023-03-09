Translate images easily with the Google translation service in its web version

There is no doubt that the translation of the texts available on physical supports through the Google Lens mobile application helps a lot when they are available in different languages, and even more so if you travel to different speaking countries.

What is not acceptable is that a company like Google until now has not allowed it to do the same with the images that are available on desktop computers and mobile devices, something that has earned it criticism from users.



A small update that will be very useful

- Advertisement -

With the noise generated, now comes to the web version of the Google translation service the possibility of translating images hosted locally. Announced in the Google Translate forum, although they indicate that this function will arrive in the next few days, some of us can already use it, both from the desktop and from the mobile.

All you have to do is go to the new integrated tab to later navigate through the device in search of a jpg, .jpeg or .png image. with a text available in a different language to later select the target language and carry out the translation through Google Lens in a few seconds.

The resulting translation can be copied to the clipboard and even download the translated image to your own computer or mobile device.

This will be useful, for example, when some mobile brands run ads in their local market on social platforms like Weibo, with text embedded in advertising images written in the Chinese language.

Translations as a possible improvement target at Google I/O 2023

- Advertisement -

Now, once again, it would have cost Google nothing to have integrated the drag and drop function, which is the only thing missing from this new feature to make it more complete and useful for users.

It will be a matter of giving it a chance when the need for it arises, thus allowing you to know in your own language what the texts of the images that are in a different language say.

The announcement on the Google Translate forum reads:

We’ve heard your feedback and are happy to announce that image translation is now available on Translate.google.com. The feature will be rolled out in the coming days. We’d love to hear what you think about the new experience. Give it a try and let us know what you think!

- Advertisement -

We will see if in the field of Google translations news will be announced within the framework of the celebration of Google I / O 2023, of which we are already learning the first details.

Link: Announcement in the support forum