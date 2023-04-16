Translate everything through the camera of your iPhone and iPad

- Advertisement -

In case you need this situation in an emergency or you want to make everything much easier through the camera of your iPhone and iPad with the Translate app. The functions are totally useful to be able to translate different languages. Likewise, there is a new way in which you can translate instantly just by having a written text and your camera, be it iPhone or iPad.

You can translate multiple texts, from a simple traffic sign, restaurant menu, documents, labels or practically any type of thing as long as it has a readable text and almost instantly with just your camera.

Translate a text through the iPhone and iPad camera

It will really be quite simple with the following steps, you will only have to follow them correctly with your device:

Access the Translate app on your iPhone or iPad.

Tap on the Camera app.

Now you will have to select the language you need to translate.

Lastly, all that remains is to point your camera at the text to be translated and immediately click on the photo button to capture the image and the translation begins immediately.

You will only have to wait a second for the app to start Translating and you will see the text next to the translate text superimposed on top. This way you can clearly see what the text is telling you. You can even copy the text.

As you may have noticed, it is a really easy process that does not need much to do or very complex steps. However, remember that you will need to have an internet connection at the time you are translating the text in this method. Of course, unless you have the device translation active.

Remember that it is possible to have text translations from your camera app just by taking a photo. Click on the text that you have of the photograph and then on the option to translate.

Another important note is that You will only have access to this option from your iPhone and iPad while running iOS 16 or iPadOS 16 onwards. This Translate app has some other features found in other past versions of the software. However, the translation function by taking photos is completely new.

The Translate app is innovative and constantly evolving. Above all, it is now useful due to users who are traveling or in the process of learning. You can also use it to easily translate audio with your device’s microphone.

Devices that support this camera translation feature

According to Apple, it is possible to know which devices are part of those chosen compatible for this interesting and important function. The iPad and iPhone will have support with the Translate app attached to the Camera. Remember that this could give Live Text and Visual Lookup an extra boost.

The list is among the devices are:

First up is the iPad mini from the fifth generation onwards.

You can also find the eighth generation of the iPad onwards.

The third generation iPad Air and the following versions will also be included in the list.

The 11-inch iPad Pro across all generations. So consider this option.

Finally, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro in its third generation onwards.

Now, you should know that in case your device is not among the past list, it means that you will not have the opportunity to take advantage of the translation option through your camera. Likewise, it does not happen with other functions related to Live Text. It could also be that your device is quite recent, so consider searching and testing the tutorial to make sure it is.