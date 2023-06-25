Transforming a truck into a giant printer with the Raspberry Pi

The world of DIY technology never ceases to amaze us. On this occasion, ryder damenknown for his ingenious projects, presents us with an extraordinary feat: he has turned his truck into a giant dot matrix printer thanks to one Raspberry Pi.

The project

This peculiar printer works in a surprisingly simple way. It uses drops of water that are dropped on the road to form personalized letters and messages. Like traditional dot-matrix printers, each character is formed by the precise placement of “dots”, in this case, water droplets.

The system is mounted at the rear of the truck. From inside the booth, Ryder controls the printing process using a web interface. This is where the Raspberry Pi comes into play, a small computer board that is used for a variety of DIY projects due to its versatility.

The Raspberry Pi in Action

The Raspberry Pi is the brain of this innovative project. The board is in charge of running the web interface, accepting user input for new messages, and sending the command to activate the water-based printing system.

The printing process itself is quite fascinating. Solenoids – which are electronically controlled switches – are used to release water when directed. These are connected via a series of hoses and valves to a bucket of water at the rear of the truck.

Road Printing

When the user enters a new message in the web interface, this text is converted to an image that is then processed for printing. The solenoids release the water in specific patterns, thus creating the characters on the road.

This project admirably demonstrates the combination of simple hardware and creative coding. While printing messages on the road with water may seem like a hobby app, this project offers a fascinating glimpse of what can be achieved with a Raspberry Pi and a little ingenuity.

Watch the Project in Action

To see this project in action, visit the official channel of ryder damen, Ryder Calm Down. You will be able to see the fascinating process of designing and assembling the largest dot-matrix printer you have ever seen.

More information at Tom’s Hardware.