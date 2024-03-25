Transfer all your savings to another bank account? The new scam you should not fall into

Have you received calls from your bank asking you to transfer all your money to safer bank accounts? It is the new scam that is circulating on the networks and one of the most dangerous that exists today. The Police are already taking measures to make people aware that these types of fraudulent situations must be avoided at all costs, following several pieces of advice. But how can we identify these types of misdeeds? We tell you all the details.

Unfortunately, cybercrime is only at the forefront of technology to develop increasingly elaborate social engineering strategies. Therefore, we must be especially careful when we receive unknown calls that we should not answer due to the harsh reality of being deceived. It is very easy to fall into the trap of these criminals, which is why the Police have not stopped publishing reminders about all the dangers involved in the new scam known as spoofing .

What is spoofing and why is it so dangerous?

First of all, you have to know exactly what the spoofing technique consists of . Scammers use various mechanisms to convince victims to turn them into their prey and with this identity theft strategy they appropriate all the money you have in your current bank account.

How do they do that? As simple as making a phone call by changing the sender’s name to that of your branch using a computer program so that you believe it is a real number when you look at the sender’s identification from your mobile phone. At the same time, they use words taken from banking jargon to persuade you and demonstrate that they are a professional agent on the other end of the device.

During the conversation, you will likely be asked for sensitive information, as well as credentials and other personal information to access your accounts. But if they don’t succeed, they will try to convince you to make transfers yourself to a “secure” checking account that they will provide you, definitively falling into their clutches.

The Police are already pursuing the protagonists who use spoofing to obtain good loot and have expressed this through their social networks with the aim of educating users about this type of cyber threats.

What to do and how to avoid it?

In the event that you have been a victim of these scams or have not yet received a call trying to defraud you, you should follow this set of instructions to avoid them and come out completely unscathed.

First of all, you should know that your bank will never ask you for personal information through phone calls, but not via SMS or email either. For example, the ING application for smartphones usually remembers that they will never ask you for personal documentation, therefore, it is advisable to ignore it and hang up the call immediately.

Therefore, it is necessary that, after hanging up, you call your entity as quickly as you can or go to a physical office to tell them what has happened to you. If necessary, they will block your cards and give you new ones.

In the event that you believe that you have been scammed, it is best that you go and report your case to the National Police so that they can take the appropriate measures.