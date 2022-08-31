Trajectory, to contact growing companies and convert them into your clients

Are you looking for potential customers to offer your products and services to? Once you have made the decision to start your own business, one of the challenges that are part of this process is getting .

These days, most people and businesses are turning to social media to promote their products and services in an attempt to get the necessary exposure to help them attract customers.

However, this is not always enough, and must be complemented with other actions that help capture those potential customers. One way to do it is through trajectorya platform with which you will get over a thousand potential customersWith personalized details in your inbox on a monthly basis.

Thus, through Trajectory you will have the necessary tools to promote rapprochement with clients that fit the target audience to which your product or service is directed.

How Trajectory works

Trajectory targets businesses that are showing signs of growth, along with potential customer data that other similar service providers can’t reach.

All of this is done through a strict following of modern sources ranging from corporate files to online activity.

Likewise, Trajectory takes into account online traffic, the coverage given by the media to these , among others.

How to use Trajectory

Among the actions that you must carry out to take advantage of the services offered by Trajectory are:

1. Subscribe

By subscribing to Trajectory you will have direct access to the last thousand emails, a supply that will be maintained for every month.

2. Choose potential customers

Once Trajectory has given you access to emails you will have the opportunity to filter them with the tools that the platform itself providesso that you can find those clients that fit the target audience of your company.

3. Close deals

Once the clients to whom to direct your marketing campaign have been defined, connect with them using the information from the personalized research carried out by Trajectory.

To access the Trajectory website click HERE.