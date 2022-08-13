“Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99”: the story of how the famous festival turned into hell

Since its creation in 1969, Woodstock received its attendees at each edition to offer the best musical experience with peace, love and drugs, but 30 years after its birth it fell to the lowest level of organization in its entire hi . Total Bust: Woodstock 99 ( : Woodstock ’99) is a documentary in Netflix which recounts how one of the biggest events in the industry turned into complete hell for the public.

“ Woodstock 99 was supposed to be the millennium’s biggest celebration of love, peace, and music. However, it became an epic fiasco in which there were fires, riots and destruction. . Through exclusive footage and interviews with a long list of staff, artists and attendees, this documentary series sneaks behind the scenes to reveal the egos, greed and music that fanned the flame of chaos for three days. read on the official premise.

Between July 23 and 25, the festival offered the worst edition in its history in Rome, a town on the outskirts of New York. (Netflix)

Directed by Jamie Crawford, the title is divided into three parts, each lasting 45 minutes, to recount what was a unique event in live music. On July 23, 24 and 25, 1999, the town of Rome, New York, served as the venue for the musical show produced by Michael Lang –the mind behind the concert franchise– and the promoter responsible for that edition, John Scher.

According to both, in conversation with the team of Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99between the first Woodstock and the one that culminated in the 90s, radically changed the generation of young people: lack of control and aggressiveness had surpassed the ideas of peace and love. Was that really the cause? Journalists who did the coverage and some of the guest artists such as jonathan davisleader of Kornand the band Jewel Fatboy Slim they oppose this argument and tell the truth from their perspectives.

An extreme heat wave, outrageous sanitary conditions, and major riots characterized Woodstock '99. (Netflix)

In addition, the voices of the people who were behind the production, the security, the stalls, the health services, the mayor of Rome and county officials are summoned. Finally, the investigation obtains the testimonies of those who experienced the catastrophe in the first person: the attendees who, at that time, were adolescents or young adults.

The secret to saving costs and sacrificing security

In the three episodes, it is related how the lack of organization of a supposedly professional festival cost a great experience of live music for more than 250 thousand people. To begin with, the selection of the location was the worst decision: an abandoned Griffis air base on the outskirts of Rome. The military compound was mostly just asphalt and the distance between the two scenarios was approximately four kilometers, but the most critical thing in this panorama was the heat wave that reached up to 39 degrees.

“Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99” also makes reference to the sexual abuse that occurred in the compound. (Netflix)

Food and bottled water were expensive, and toilets burst on the first day alone, making conditions unsanitary and unpleasant due to the stench of huge amounts of faeces. Added to this, the water in the free drinking fountains became contaminated. And although it sounds inconceivable, that was not the worst part. It was the riots, the violence and the sexual abuse, brutal acts for which John Scher does not take responsibility to this day.

Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99 was launched on August 3 in the catalog of Netflix.

