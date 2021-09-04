Trailer and release date of ‘The Wheel of Time’, Amazon’s ‘Game of Thrones’?

There is already a trailer and release date for The wheel of time, the next -a priori- great fantastic series of Amazon Prime Video, based as it could not be otherwise in a successful literary saga. And yes, it could well be seen as the platform’s attempt to have its own Game of Thrones, although it will not happen.

And is that all the major VOD platforms want your Game of Thrones: Netflix wants it, as it demonstrated with The witcher, although by timorous and stingy they did not succeed (the second season will have to be seen if they correct the course or end up crashing); Amazon wants it, and the proof of it is not The wheel of timebut rather the series of The Lord of the rings, despite the fact that we are not talking exactly about them; and HBO wants it too, why fool us, since his online journey began with the Song of ice and fire already channeled and determined.

Will be The wheel of time the Game of Thrones from Amazon? Very difficult the task is presumed, and you only have to look at the trailer to realize that we are facing something closer in style to Shadow and boneIn other words, the typical Netflix papier-mâché fantasy adventure series aimed at a teenage audience without too many demands, than what the HBO production represented for televised fiction. And it’s a shame, because the original material goes a long way.

In other words, as a quality of literary work, The wheel of time is much closer to Song of ice and fire what to The Lord of the rings, so the result will not be measured by what the author wrote, but by the adaptation of the shift, which is equivalent to the investment made, the risk that those responsible for it wish to assume and the success and luck that accompanies them. At the moment, the first of these conditions does not seem to occur, given an image that …

But you judge it for yourself, watching the trailer. As for the release date. The wheel of time will be seen on Amazon Prime Video from next November 19th, so there is not so much left to confirm or deny the bad vibes that the advance transmits.