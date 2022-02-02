Traffic lights powered by artificial intelligence

Roads are chronically congested and vehicles queue endlessly at intersections. Rush hour is especially bad for long traffic jams. At the Fraunhofer Institute for Optronics, System Technologies and Imaging Exploitation IOSB, researchers are using artificial intelligence for intelligent control of traffic lights.

In the future, self-learning algorithms combined with new sensors should ensure better traffic flow and shorter waiting times, while providing greater safety for pedestrians at crossings.

AI to control traffic lights

Certain trips can be a nightmare. Cars crawl through stop-and-go traffic, crawling from one traffic jam at stoplights to the next. Especially in rush hour, there is no chance to navigate through a series of green lights. Research teams from the industrial automation institute branch INA, at the Fraunhofer Institute for Optronics, System Technologies and Imaging Exploitation IOSB, want to change this with their KI4LSA project, which uses artificial intelligence to enable smart light switching and predictive.

Conventional traffic lights use usually rigid rule-based controls, but this rigid approach does not work for all traffic situations. Furthermore, with the sensors currently in use, the induction loop technology embedded in the road surface provides only a rough impression of the actual traffic situation.

Fraunhofer researchers are working to address these issues. Instead of conventional sensors, they are using high-resolution cameras and radar sensors to more accurately capture the actual traffic situation. This allows the number of vehicles waiting at a junction to be accurately determined in real time. The technology also detects the average speed of cars and waiting times. Real-time sensors are combined with artificial intelligence, which replaces the usual rigid control rules.

The AI ​​uses deep reinforcement learning (DRL) algorithms, a machine learning method that focuses on finding intelligent solutions to complex control problems. “We use a join at Lemgo, where our tests take place, to build a realistic simulation and train the AI ​​in countless iterations within this model. Before running the simulation, we add the measured traffic volume during rush hour into the model, allowing the AI ​​to work with real data. This resulted in an agent trained using deep reinforcement learning: a neural network that represents control of the lights.”explained Arthur Müller, project manager and scientist at the Fraunhofer IOSB-INA.

Algorithms trained in this way calculate the optimal switching behavior for traffic lights and the best phase sequence to shorten waiting times at the intersection, reduce travel times and thus decrease noise and CO2 pollution caused by traffic in tail. The AI ​​algorithms run on an edge computer in the control box at the junction. An advantage of the algorithms is that they can be tested, used, and scaled to include neighboring lights that form a larger network.

The KI4PED project focuses on pedestrians rather than vehicles. In a project scheduled to run until the end of July 2022, trials are underway in some locations in Germany.

The implementation of this technology should be particularly beneficial for vulnerable people, such as the elderly or people with disabilities. The goal is to reduce waiting times and improve safety at pedestrian crossings by allowing longer crossing times.