TPM chip is still a problem for Windows 11 in China

From the presentation of Windows 11 doubts began about its compatibility due to the requirement of TPM 2.0 technology. Along the way, this changed and Microsoft even revealed information on how to install the operating system without this version of the chip. Despite this, the problem continues in one of Microsoft’s largest markets and is that Windows 11 with its requirement of the TPM chip continues to represent a problem in China.

The reasons for these inconveniences are not new, but date back to 1999 and currently represent a real wall, although not impossible to jump over.

What is the problem of Windows 11 and TPM chips in China?

As we mentioned before, Windows 11 relaxed its demands regarding the version of the TPM chip, in view of the fact that many users would be left out. In that sense, now teams with Trusted Platform Module 1.2 have a possibility filtered by the same company. However, this does not represent any kind of solution for Chinese users to upgrade to Windows 11, because the problem they present is a little deeper.

In 1999, the Chinese government banned TPM technology and instead enabled the so-called TCM: Trusted Cryptography Module. That is, in China, manufacturers use a different chip that has not been taken into account by Microsoft for updating to its new operating system. Basically, computers with TPM modules are not sold in China and this is the barrier to upgrade to Windows 11.

In June, for example, the company announced that manufacturers could incorporate Windows 11 into their computers without TPM. However, this only solves the entry of the system to the country, not the update for users with Windows 11. Being such a large market, surely Microsoft will find a solution to this situation. Despite this, at the moment the vast majority of Chinese users will have to wait a little longer.