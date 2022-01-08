Toyota’s triumph in the United States is marked with an asterisk

Toyota Motor has won last year’s race. The Japanese automaker sold more vehicles in the United States than any of its rivals, unseating General Motors from the top spot for the first time since 1931. But its head start was thanks to having hoarded semiconductors in a world facing an acute shortage of chips is disappearing, and Toyota is lagging behind in the transition to electric vehicles.

The crisis in the supply of chips forced almost all the big automakers to reduce their production capacity in 2021, but Toyota was ahead of these problems at the beginning of the year. This allowed the $ 322 billion company to maintain production while its competitors ran out of spare parts, finally reaching sales of $ 2.3 million last year. While that was enough to overtake its rival in Detroit, it still falls short of the nearly 2.4 million cars Toyota sold in the United States in 2019. Furthermore, its chip stocks are dwindling. In mid-2021, the company led by Akio Toyoda reduced production in Japan and North America. Sales in the United States in December were down 30% year-on-year. With supply pressures hitting the world, Toyota will have a hard time maintaining its title in the United States.

The fight for market leadership also matters less than the race to switch to the electric vehicle. Governments intend to do away with gasoline-burning cars. And most automakers are heading fast toward an electrified future; GM has come up with aggressive plans to transform its portfolio away from the internal combustion engine. Toyota, despite taking the lead with the popular Prius hybrid, has lagged behind: Its first all-electric vehicle won’t hit American roads until the middle of this year. The company may have achieved a historic victory with today’s cars, but its dominance in the future is by no means assured.