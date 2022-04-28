Tower crane operator rescued after becoming ‘incapacitated’ in Dublin

A tower crane operator was rescued by brave firefighters after becoming “incapacitated” at a Dublin construction site.

Firefighters and paramedics, who were trained in hi-line rope rescue, were alerted to the scene of the incident on Wednesday.

The operator was safely brought from the crane’s cab to an ambulance by emergency services.

Read more: Three airlifted by rescue chopper after being stranded at Sandymount

A Dublin Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Firefighter/Paramedics trained in hi-line rope rescue attended to the operator of a tower crane in the crane’s cab earlier today after they became incapacitated.

“After a medical assessment, the patient was assisted to a lower level, re-assessed by Advanced Paramedics and taken to an ambulance using more traditional means.

“Crews will appraise each case and scenario as it arises and choose the safest and most effective option for the patient and rescuers.”

Read more:Dublin Fire Brigade bids warm farewell to ‘popular’ officer

Read more:New O’Connell Street garda station to tackle ‘mindless thuggery’

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox.