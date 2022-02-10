Towards the end of the chip crisis: Foxconn says the shortage is already easing

The global chip shortage, which has affected the production of electronic devices for more than a year, is showing signs of relief. This is stated by the multinational Foxconn, well known in the industry for assembling products for brands such as Apple, Dell, HP, Sony and Nintendo.

According to the most recent analysis of the company, the shortage of components will be reduced considerably during the first quarter of this year. As a result of this trend, the supply restrictions that affect the production chains will decrease in the second half of 2022.

Between production and speculation

Foxconn is confident that in the remainder of the first quarter there will be a significant improvement in component supply and they certainly need it. The multinational does not manufacture semiconductors, but it does buy them in bulk to make products for its customers. It is estimated that he spends around 55,000 million dollars a year on them.

Maybe, as Foxconn says, more chips will be manufactured, but that is not the only solution to this crisis. Nothing prevents electronic device manufacturers from buying more components than they need to deal with possible new coronavirus outbreaks and other problems that may affect their production chain. This could accentuate the imbalance between supply and demand.

The world’s largest chipmaker, TSMC, says supply will remain tight in 2022. According to its CEO, CC Wei, manufacturers will maintain a high level of orders with the aim of having a solid inventory, capable of facing future supply problems.

The truth is that the semiconductor crisis has generated multiple problems. Getting a next-generation video game console or graphics card has been an almost impossible mission. And, if you get them, the premium comes into play. For example, Sony remade the PS4 to offer an alternative.

The automotive industry has also been affected. Firms such as Toyota or General Motors have been forced to reduce car production in some of their factories. Definitely, Chip shortages have hit much of global industry.

The giant Foxconn, for its part, will continue to need more chips for its growing expansion. The Taiwanese firm is not only the world’s leading iPhone assembler, it also offers its services to companies in other industries, such as the automotive industry.

Among its objectives is supply 10% of the world’s electric vehicle components between 2025 and 2027. But that is not all. He also wants to manufacture his own cars, in fact, he has already presented his first three models to land in this industry.