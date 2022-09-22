Towards One UI 5.0: Samsung Galaxy S22 receives third beta of the system

The third beta of One UI 5.0 is being released today by for the S22 line, a nice surprise for those who expected it to arrive on September 23rd. The new version brings some new features in customization and fixes for several bugs found in the second beta of One UI 5.0.

Starting with the new customizations, One UI 5.0 Beta 3 brings a new wallpaper selector right from the lock screen. To access it, just press and hold on a free area on the lock screen. Users will also find a new menu to select wallpaper.

There are also new story-style slideshows in the Gallery app, improved animations on the home screen, when opening and closing apps. - Advertisement - Speaking of home screen, the calendar widget received a transparency fix and the bug that prevented apps from being closed has been fixed.

The update is being rolled out first in Europe, arriving first for users in Germany and Poland. It is expected to be released to more regions soon for those who signed up for the One UI 5.0 beta program via the Samsung Members app.

