Towards One UI 5.0: Samsung Galaxy S22 receives third beta of the system

Towards One UI 5.0: Samsung Galaxy S22 receives third beta of the system
The third beta of One UI 5.0 is being released today by samsung for the galaxy S22 line, a nice surprise for those who expected it to arrive on September 23rd. The new version brings some new features in customization and fixes for several bugs found in the second beta of One UI 5.0.

One UI 5.0 beta 3 change list. Images: SamMobile

Starting with the new customizations, One UI 5.0 Beta 3 brings a new wallpaper selector right from the lock screen. To access it, just press and hold on a free area on the lock screen. Users will also find a new menu to select wallpaper.

There are also new story-style slideshows in the Gallery app, improved animations on the home screen, when opening and closing apps.

Speaking of home screen, the calendar widget received a transparency fix and the bug that prevented apps from being closed has been fixed.

The update is being rolled out first in Europe, arriving first for users in Germany and Poland. It is expected to be released to more regions soon for those who signed up for the One UI 5.0 beta program via the Samsung Members app.

know more
  • The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is available from Kabum for BRL 6,499 and on Amazon for BRL 7,399.
  • The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is available at Submarino for BRL 5,199.
  • The Samsung Galaxy S22 is available from Kabum for BRL 3,999 and at Submarino by BRL 4,499.
(Updated September 21, 2022 at 4:44 pm)

