Touch screen, a million dollars and two assassination attempts: how the world’s first PCs were created in the USSR

August 24, 2023 marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of the Soviet mathematician and cybernetics Viktor Glushkov. The scientist was remembered for the creation of the world’s first personal computers, one of which was even acquired by the American company IBM. Already in the 60s, Soviet PCs made it possible to enter data not only using the keyboard, but also with a stylus. The United States tried to lure Glushkov, two attempts were made on his life, but the scientist continued to work in the USSR. Gazeta.Ru talks about his developments.