Touch ID is not dead, it could debut on Apple Watch | Patent

While Apple was pending the filing of a patent that will provide the user with an alleged patent infringement for the automatic unlocking of the Watch, Apple was pending the filing of a patent.additional authentication method. The USPTO finally received, approved and archived the file, and the Cupertino company knows it can use it.

The document illustrates how the Cupertino technicians would integrate a fingerprint reader in the side button, the one next to the Digital Crown or home button if you prefer. It does not seem anything particularly revolutionary, rather it is curious that the design of the Touch ID on Apple Watch you bring up the side button and not the Digital Crown, which probably lends itself better than the first to reading the largest possible surface of the fingertip.

[mb_related_posts1]