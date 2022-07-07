HomeTech GiantsAppleTouch ID is not dead, it could debut on Apple Watch |...

Touch ID is not dead, it could debut on Apple Watch | Patent

By Abraham
While Apple was pending the filing of a patent that will provide the user with an alleged patent infringement for the automatic unlocking of the Watch, Apple was pending the filing of a patent.additional authentication method. The USPTO finally received, approved and archived the file, and the Cupertino company knows it can use it.

The document illustrates how the Cupertino technicians would integrate a fingerprint reader in the side button, the one next to the Digital Crown or home button if you prefer. It does not seem anything particularly revolutionary, rather it is curious that the design of the Touch ID on Apple Watch you bring up the side button and not the Digital Crown, which probably lends itself better than the first to reading the largest possible surface of the fingertip.

The exploded view of the Touch ID: the actual sensor is the component number 330, protected by the glass 316. The 340 receives the signal from the sensor and sends it to the chip for authentication

Moreover – and those who have or have had to deal with an Apple Watch know this – the side button has a rather small surface, so Apple should increase its size to obtain a sufficiently precise recognition. Beyond the choices that in Cupertino were certainly made after in-depth studies and reflections, the patent filed with the USPTO also explains that the Touch ID on Apple Watch would indeed be used for identify the user and avoid having to enter the code from time to time, but also for authorize payments via Apple Pay or to authenticate in some apps.

Signal, there is the option to change phone number without losing everything

Who knows if Apple will decide to implement the patent. Often companies put ideas or technologies in the safe not because they plan to use them – at least not when they ask for their deposit – but simply to complicate the work of competitors who intend to apply a similar idea. According to what we currently know, on the Apple Watch Series 8 there shouldn’t be, unlike the sensor that will allow you to measure the wearer’s body temperature.

