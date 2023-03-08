Tor users lose access to Twitter due to onion site certificate expiration

Twitter has allowed the certificate of its Tor onion site to expire, meaning the privacy and free speech protection service it offered last year has effectively been removed.

Now, if you visit Tor’s specific onion site address, you’ll get a warning that the certificate has expired. Choosing to continue beyond that point will result in a Twitter error page being generated, which is not recommended. The certification expired on March 6, just two days before the first anniversary of the site’s launch.

Twitter’s .onion site certificate expired, disappearing a key tool for secure access from the Tor network

The change has been confirmed by the Tor Project, since Twitter does not have a communications department for questions about it. “The onion site is no longer available with apparently no plans for renewal. The Tor Project has reached out to Twitter to seek to bring the onion version of the social media platform back online.Pavel Zoneff, director of communications for the Tor Project, said in a statement. “People who rely on onion services for an extra layer of protection to ensure they access the content they want now have one less way to do it securely”. Although you can still visit Twitter.com through a browser running Tor, you don’t get the added benefits that a Tor-specific onion site provides.

Sites with the .onion domain can only be accessed through a browser that uses the anonymous and encrypted Tor network. This keeps the user’s web traffic and point of origin secret, allowing users to bypass government censorship efforts, such as those in Russia and China. In addition, the services provide an additional layer of security and help distinguish bona fide encryption from malicious botnet users. Although .onion sites are not mainstream, some of Facebook, Reddit, and various major news organizations, among other sites, can be accessed.

Despite Tor Project’s efforts to contact Twitter and resurrect the service, this seems unlikely to happen. Alec Muffett, a security engineer who helped launch the service last year, told The Verge via Twitter direct message: “The people who built it, at least all the people I interacted with, are gone. I’m pretty sure it will stop working entirely at some point, unless Elon takes an interest.”. Twitter has reduced its staff in multiple rounds of layoffs, including members of the core operational teams, and has struggled with the basic stability of its main site, making the Tor alternative even more difficult to maintain.

Although Twitter’s onion site likely did not contribute to Twitter’s current goal of increasing revenue, it was launched under an earlier vision of the company, which emphasized privacy and global freedom of expression. Now, despite the fact that Elon Musk has integrated those same concerns into his speech, the direction seems to be different, judging by this determination.