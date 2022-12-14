Tor Browser gets optimization for Macs equipped with Apple Silicon chips

the browser tor received a performance optimization to run on Macs equipped with Apple Silicon chips. The improvement was introduced in version 12.0 of the browserreleased last week by the team responsible for the project. Thus, Tor Browser 12.0 now offers native support for Macs with chips from Apple’s M1 and M2 families. Additionally, the browser received a universal binary that bundles x86-64 and arm64 versions to run correctly on both platforms.





With native support for Apple processors, the software is expected to have optimized performance and lower power consumption on Apple devices. Tor 12.0 is based on Firefox 102a browser update from mozilla. So all the security fixes, performance enhancements, and code improvements that Firefox received in the new version have now made their way to Tor. The latest correct and legitimate build of the software can be downloaded from the Tor Project website.