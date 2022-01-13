Top tips to train your dog from the DSPCA

As the new year gets underway, the DSPCA are giving dog owners top training tips as the month of January marks National Train Your Dog Month.

Speaking to Dublin Live, Kim Fitzsimons who works as a trainer for the DSPCA demonstrated some training tips that she uses with her own dog Nova, a border collie dog.

She said: “She is as a collie absolutely crazy which is brilliant, because it means I have to do lots with her because when a dog has a high drive we need to constantly keep them occupied.

“So rather than feeding her from a bowl she has to work for all her food, she has to work for her toys and stuff like that, which makes her manageable in my life and at home.

Kim explained: “Dogs are all about getting busy, they love doing stuff so rather than giving them a job themselves like chewing the skirting boards I give her a job to do instead.”

Nova’s favourite toy is a tennis ball and it is also used with her training, using it as a reward for her recall.

“Really take advantage of the stuff your dogs enjoy and use it when it comes to your training, it can make them want to come back and listen to us.

According to Kim, teaching a dog to ‘sit’ is the most important thing you can do with your dog because it is the first step in getting your dog to stop jumping up.

She explained: “Dogs jump up because they want to say hello and because they love us, and jumping up gets a reaction even if it is a negative reaction.

“So what we want to do is teach them that anytime they want attention or want a toy or want their food that we ask them for a ‘sit.’ It teaches them a nice way of saying please.”

Other useful tips for if your dog is doing anything you don’t want them to do like barking at the window or chewing up the curtains, is to give your dog something else to do instead.

Kim said: “Dogs like to be kept occupied , they’re going to find themselves a job to do if don’t give it to them. So a lot of the time rather than saying ‘no’ actually saying ‘just do this’.

“And it makes it a lot less frustrating for your dog and for you because your dog is doing what you want rather than constantly making mistakes.

She added: “Dogs want to be occupied so let’s give them something to do.”

The DSPCA are offering free advice and classes on training your dog at www.dspca.ie

For all the latest breaking headlines straight to your inbox sign up for our free newsletter.