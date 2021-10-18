Top Secret Rosies, the story behind the group of women who changed technology

The history of the world is full of unsung heroes, but when it comes to the history of computing and computing, these can be plentiful. Alan Turing is an excellent example of great contributions and a very late recognition because of discrimination. In the United States, although they fared better than Turing, there is also the story of a group of women whose role in the evolution of technology was completely invisible.

They are the Top Secret Rosies, a team of women with mathematical skills whose work helped the Allies win the war, becoming pioneers of programming.

The United States and its technological career in World War II

In addition to all the drama and devastation that wars create, they have historically been accompanied by a race for technological advancements. The Second World War is a full example of this, with the brightest minds at the service of each country. Thus came radar technology and penicillin was massively produced, reducing the impact of gangrene. But in addition, during this time the foundations of computing were laid and the first steps in programming were taken.

The interesting thing about the latter is that it was an advance carried out entirely by women who were completely invisible at the time. The Top Secret Rosies was a team of women summoned by the United States government and whose common virtue was their penchant for mathematics.

We are talking about the end of the 30s and the first half of the 40s, a time when society only conceived of women in housework and perhaps teaching. However, the war brought the vast majority of men to the front lines, leading the government to recruit women as labor for many tasks.

In this way, a national call is made in the Higher Schools for women with abilities in the mathematical area from which the Top Secret Rosies would be formed. This would occur after the attack on Pearl Harbor and was part of the US government’s counterattack plans.

Ballistic testing: the entry of women into the history of technology

Part of the Top Secret Rosies team.

This recruitment of women with talents for mathematics was aimed at streamlining the process of updating ballistics evidence data. During World War I, the United States had an occupied area for ballistic testing. That is, a site where they tested the range of the artillery they would use. This in order to generate tables with data that indicated where to shoot from.

The problem with this mechanism is that the data generated by the tests was then sent for structuring in the computer offices. In that sense, when a new batch of data arrived, new tests were being carried out in the test field that updated the previous ones.

Marchant calculator used to solve ballistic calculations.

To solve this matter, artillery calculators such as the Marchant machine began to be used, which gave many wrong results. This made women with mathematical skills orient themselves to solving differential equations to check that those of the machine were correct. With these data the so-called Ballistic Tables were generated with the instructions to achieve the objectives with precision.

Later, this mechanism was replaced by the so-called Mechanical Differential Analyzer, a machine capable of solving differential equations. This made the work of the Top Secret Rosies go from representing 40 hours of mathematical calculations, to only 15 minutes. The results generated were sent to the battlefront and translated into precise attacks on the targeted targets.

The pioneers of programming and the ENIAC computer

The Top Secret Rosies were already a team of many women, crucial to the destinies of war. However, the circumstances were increasingly demanding and the mechanism in use slowed down. To solve these computational speed problems, engineers John Presper Eckert and John William Mauchly arrive offering their ENIAC project located at the University of Pennsylvania.

ENIAC was the acronym for Electronic Numerical Integrator And Computer, a gigantic computer capable of achieving an impressive 5000 additions and 300 multiplications per second. In addition, it had the possibility of being reprogrammed to carry out various types of operations. It is here that these women again leave their mark on the history of technology.

The idea was to use the ENIAC machine to speed up the ballistic calculations and the ones in charge of making the computer do it were the Top Secret Rosies. Considering their experience in solving these operations, a group of 6 women was sent to the University of Pennsylvania to program the ENIAC.

Their names were Betty Snyder Holberton, Jean Jennings Bartik, Kathleen McNulty Mauchly Antonelli, Marlyn Wescoff Meltzer, Ruth Lichterman Teitelbaum, and Frances Bilas Spence. They, with no more knowledge than the mathematicians applied in their work, had to discover the operation of the ENIAC, and then program it. We are talking about a time when there are no programming languages, so it was a real challenge.

The victory of the allies and the invisibility of the Top Secret Rosies

The ever faster and more accurate calculations carried out by the ENIAC programmed by the Top Secret Rosies made the difference. Rather than bombarding areas with massive collateral damage, the attacks began to go straight to the targets. Thus, the task carried out by this team of women was fundamental to the victory of the allies over the axis powers.

However, after the end of the war, all the credit for the technological advances fundamental to victory fell on men. There was even a celebration dinner for the team in charge of the ENIAC machine and none of the women were invited. The media that visited the facilities where the computer was located completely omitted the women in the images they took and thus their names were diluted.

Although in 97 Betty Snyder Holberton received several recognitions for her career in technology, the Top Secret Rosies would remain invisible. It would not be until 2010 when the documentary “Top Secret Rosies: The Female Computers of WWII” brings to the table the contribution of this team in the voices of some of its protagonists. In our days, programming is a matter with different modalities, aspects and mechanisms that have been making it increasingly user-friendly. However, what we have today is rooted in the work of a group of women who made a difference in the course of the war and who deserve a place of honor in the history of technology.