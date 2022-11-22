Top Gun: Maverick premieres at Paramount Plus Brasil

Top Gun: Maverick, sequel to Top Gun from the 80s, became one of the biggest box office hits in 2022, including breaking records during the period of the coronavirus pandemic.
Although the film is already available on digital platforms for rent and purchase, many wonder when it will hit the catalog of streaming platforms. If you’re part of that group, you can celebrate, because Paramount Plus has finally made the announcement.
Among the many streaming platforms available in Europe, Paramount Plus is already one that stands out among consumers, including constant promotions for new subscribers.
Aiming to keep the catalog always renewed and with exclusive releases, the platform revealed this week that the acclaimed Top Gun: Maverick will arrive on the service on December 22 for subscribers in the US, Canada, Germany, Australia, Switzerland, Italy and other previously announced markets. . Unfortunately, Europeian fans will have to wait until 2023 for the film to hit the catalogue.
After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the boundaries as a courageous test pilot and avoiding the rank advancement that would hold him back. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lieutenant Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), known as “Rooster”, the son of Maverick’s late friend and radar intercept, Lieutenant Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose”.
Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those chosen to pilot it.
