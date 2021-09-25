Top garda officers awarded medals at Dublin ceremony for Troubles bravery

A former top garda has recalled how IRA gunmen opened fire on him after the dramatic rescue of kidnapped businessman Don Tidey.

Retired Deputy Commissioner Walter “Nacie” Rice revealed he was “terrified” but a “stubbornness” kicked in when he got caught up in one of the most notorious incidents of the Troubles.

Yesterday he was among 15 serving and retired gardai formally recognised for their bravery in rescuing Mr Tidey back in 1983.

The medals were presented at a special awards ceremony at the Memorial Gardens in Dublin Castle.

Four of those medals were awarded posthumously to family members, including those of Garda Gary Sheehan, who was shot dead during the IRA attack. Army private Patrick Kelly was also killed.

Supermarket executive Mr Tidey was taking his young daughter to school when he was abducted in Rathfarnham, South Dublin, by IRA men posing as gardai.

He was held captive for 23 days before being rescued by a search team at a remote location near Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.

Mr Rice, who retired from the force in 2013, yesterday hit out at those responsible. No one was ever convicted over the kidnapping or the two murders.









Mr Rice said: “People who committed this atrocity, what are they? Common criminals, they had nothing to lose as far as I’m concerned.

“They were no freedom fighters. No freedom fighter would tie up a man and keep him like a wild animal for weeks on end, shoot unarmed gardai, shoot a soldier.”

Mr Rice, a detective sergeant at the time, explained how the operation was complex and how teams were deployed to search in a general direction towards a centre point.

He drove a patrol car up a nearby road and blocked it, before he and colleagues got out.

He recalled: “We could hear shots and, in hindsight, that was the killing of the two members.”

Just a few minutes later Mr Tidey was recovered by the gardai.

Mr Rice continued: “I then left my two people at the gate, I moved up along a drain along the side of the road.

“I met another guard, an Irish soldier and another man who had just joined us through the ditch.

“The guard says to me, ‘this man says he’s Don Tidey’ and I said, ‘it is Don Tidey’.

“And to myself I said, ‘this is great’. At this point I didn’t know anybody had

been killed.

“I caught Don Tidey literally and walked him down the drain until I came to the gate where my colleagues were. I lifted him over the gate.”

Moments later shots were fired from a car at Mr Rice and his colleagues and Det Garda Donie Kelleher was seriously injured.

He said: “We assumed it was a patrol car because we understood the road was blocked off. But as it approached us, the gunmen opened fire with automatic weapons.

“I was literally standing there, Det Garda Kelleher was standing there beside me and as I reacted – I had a revolver – I opened fire just to put them off.

“Donie Kelleher was shot and dropped, I didn’t know what happened to Det [Bill] Somers or Don Tidey, but I kept firing until I knew there was no more danger to us. I then realised that Det Garda Kelleher had been injured.

“I had some bandages, put them on and dragged him to safety.

“I took over his Uzi machine gun because there was more and at that stage I knew Don Tidey was safe.”









John Somers, the eldest son of Det Insp William “Bill” Somers, accepted a bravery medal on behalf of his deceased father yesterday.

He recalled on the day of the operation, his family waited anxiously for him to come home. John said: “At the time there were no mobile phones, so myself and our family and my mum were quite worried when we heard that there was a soldier and a policeman down.

“So it was only when he came home and we answered the door, we knew he was still alive.”

John’s father was the first to recognise Mr Tidey.

He said: “He actually put a gun to Don Tidey’s head and said, ‘identify yourself’. He said ‘do you not recognise my accent’ and Dad said ‘yes, I’ve got the big fish.’”

It was a poignant day for the Somers family as John told how his mum, who passed away recently, would have liked to have been there.

He added: “I think my mum more than anything else would have liked it.

“And unfortunately the sad part is she should be accepting this medal. She only died last March.

“So I shouldn’t be accepting this, it should be her.”

Meanwhile, the sister of Gary Sheehan, the garda who was gunned down by the IRA, also spoke on what would have been her brother’s 61st birthday.

Jennifer McCann said: “Mammy, David, Grainne and I wonder what Gary’s

life would have been like if he had not been murdered almost 38 years ago on that ill-fated day.”









Jennifer said her brother was a sports fanatic, spoke Irish and French and made friends easily before his life ended at the age of 23. She added: “To become bitter would have been a betrayal.

“Although the perpetrators of this awful crime have not been brought to justice, they know who they are. They have the murders of Gary and Private Patrick Kelly on their conscience.”

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris hailed Mr Sheehan who made the “ultimate sacrifice” to ensure Mr Tidey was brought “to safety from captivity that day.”

And he added: “Each of you demonstrated outstanding bravery and physical courage.”

