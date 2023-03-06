Top five of the programming languages ​​for which they pay the most

Due to the technological development in the different industries of the economy, the sector of TIC It is currently the fourth largest in Latin America and generates around 370,000 jobs, according to data from the Colombian Chamber of Information Technology and Telecommunications (CCIT).

With this growth and the demand for programmers in the market, it is important to talk about which are the programming languages ​​for which companies are requesting the most.

According to Pablo Del Pino, Senior Engineer at AWS DevOps by SoftServeprogrammers are profiles that are in high demand today, given that programming languages, the main work input, adapt to the versatility and changes in the market, a fundamental axis for companies that want to stay at the forefront.

One of the commonly used and always in demand languages ​​is JavaScript, the 'default' language for web development.

top five

According to Del Pino, one of the languages ​​in general use and that is always in demand is javascript, the ‘default’ language for web development. As indicated, it is the leader in GitHub, the hosting platform that allows you to create codes and save them in the cloud securely.

Followed by this is pythonone of those used in various industries, especially in backend development, the system that manages user information on websites.

Additionally there is Java, has driven much of the digital world, with which services such as artificial intelligence, mobile and web applications are created. This is an option for those looking for work given its high demand in the market.

On the other hand, it is found C#the Java-inspired language that was optimized by becoming the main development platforms due to the ease it offers for building all kinds of solid and durable cross-platform applications.

SQL It is another of the languages ​​”that all programmers should use”, they indicated, since it allows managing the information in the databases, managing their security, updating their contents, recovering data, among others.

“Knowing how to handle various programming languages ​​is a competitive advantage and increases the chances of getting a job, as well as mastering English. This year all programmers and IT professionals must continue training to reinforce skills and knowledge that allow them to be up to the demands of the current market”, added Del Pino.

work in the cloud

work in the cloud

On the other hand, another sector that experts recommend exploring is cloud computing or work in the cloud, which is the availability of computing resources as services over the Internet.

This technology prevents companies from having to take care of provisioning, configuring or managing resources and allows them to pay only for what they use, which according to statistics will be the profession of the future.

That is why Google made available tools so that users on different platforms can be trained in cloud computing. Train + is a hub of freely accessible educational resources, which offers courses in which the person will be able to develop all the capacities to deploy the power of cloud computing.

In Capacita + people can find access to videos that will allow them to learn about the solutions that make up the universe of cloud computing. Within this hub, Skills Boost proposes a learning path that includes basic IT, data and cloud infrastructure skills.