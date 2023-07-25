Top Crypto Gainers – LINK, HBAR, XRP, SUI, And UNI

- Advertisement -

The global crypto market cap holds a loss of 0.65%. This is not surprising given that the top coin, Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, Tether USDT, Binance BNB, and others, are trading in the red too.

But while these top ten coins record bearish momentum, some assets have emerged as today’s top gainers, surprising their communities and investors.

On the list of top gainers are LINK, HBAR, XRP, GALA, UNI, Deelance, and Thug Life, posting green trades and best crypto presale gains. Check these assets in detail below.

Chainlink (LINK)

Chainlink emerged in 2017 as a blockchain to support universally connected smart contracts. The blockchain offers a decentralized oracle network that enables other blockchains to interact securely with external data feeds, payment methods, and events.

With real-time and accurate off-chain information, Chainlink enables complex smart contracts to dominate digital agreements.

Apart from providing off-chain data to smart contracts, Chainlink added staking support in 2021, allowing LINK holders to lock assets, improve network security and earn rewards.

These utilities have made Chainlink’s native token LINK, a recognized crypto asset in the industry, attracting individual and institutional investors. LINK facilitates all activities on the blockchain.

Just like other crypto assets, LINK records green days and red days following the volatility prevalent in the market.

In the space of one month, LINK has seen some notable gains starting from June 17 till today, July 18. Coingecko’s data show it has gained 31% in 30 days, 5.6% in 14 days, and 11.7% in 7 days.

Also, today’s data on LINK shows that it has gained 4.8% in the past 24 hours, even while other coins trade in red. Apart from the price, the assets have seen a massive spike in their trading volume of $567, 404 522 showing a 180% gain in 24 hours.

But LINK is still down from its all-time high of $52.88, recorded on May 10, 2021. It has also lost 0.7% in the past year but is up by 5360% from its all-time low on September 23, 2017.

LINK Under Bearish Pressure Despite Price Gains

LINK is in an uptrend today, trading in the upper region of the Donchian Channel (DC), a bullish sentiment for the asset.

Its Relative Strength Index (RSI) value is 60.80, close to the overbought region of 70, also confirming the bullish trend. However, the RSI is moving downwards, hinting at a possible price reversal ahead for the asset.

Although LINK’s MACD is above its signal line and expressing a bullish sentiment, its Histogram bars are fading off, also hinting at a bearish reversal ahead. LINK will likely retrace in the short term till the bull’s rally again to push a price recovery.

Hedera (HBAR)

Hedera is a public network touted to be a reliable and enterprise-grade hub for building powerful decentralized applications (DApps).

The network’s developers designed it to be more efficient in eliminating some limitations, such as instability and slow performance permeating other blockchain-based platforms.

The blockchain emerged in 2018 and later became public in 2019. Its native token, HBAR, powers all the activities on the network. It ensures that Hedera’s services, such as file storage, regular transactions, and smart contracts, operate seamlessly.

The token also aids developers in securing the network by allowing its holders to stake their crypto tokens for rewards. One thing that makes the native token HBAR stand out is the uniqueness of Hedera.

While other blockchains rely on proof of work and proof of stake, Hedera utilizes a new consensus algorithm known as hashgraph that improves users’ experience.

The model makes the network efficient when verifying transactions and ensures stronger security against hackers’ attacks. It also offers scalability, low transaction cost, and user speed.

Hedera’s native token, HBAR, is at the center of activities on the network. The token’s prices fluctuate like other coins in the market, recording volatility occasionally.

HBAR price stands at $0.053600, indicating a 2.2% growth in 24 hours. The crypto token HBAR even reached higher levels earlier today, reaching a peak of $0.054 before losing the bullish momentum.

Also, currently, HBAR sports an increased trading volume sitting at $87 million, indicating an increase of 191% in 24 hours. Meanwhile, HBAR gained 17% in 30 days, 8% in 14 days, and 10% in seven days.

But the coin has lost 23% in the past year. Also, it is 90% down from its all-time high in 2021 but 429% high from its all-time low in 2020.

HBAR Finds Support at 23.6% Fib Level

HBAR has formed a second consecutive green candle on today’s daily chart to build on its gains. It found support at the 23.6% Fibonacci level ($0.04996), aiding its rise above the bearish resistance at the 38.2% Fib level ($0.05268). It implies that the bulls control HBAR’s price action today.

Also, the Stochastic Oscillator is at 80.86 in the overbought region above 80. It displays a strong bullish sentiment and is still rising due to bullish pressure. HBAR will likely record more price gains in the coming days if the bulls sustain its rally.

Ripple (XRP)

XRP or XRP Ledger is a permissionless, open-source, decentralized blockchain offering low-cost crypto market transactions. The blockchain is also known for its speed in cross-border transactions at 3 to 5 seconds making it a popular choice among financial institutions.

Another aspect of the network is its scalability features, allowing it to support 1500 transactions in one second. The developers also utilize a carbon-neutral and energy-efficient system to facilitate transactions on the ledger.

The blockchain’s native token, XRP, has seen its share of price volatility since its launch. The fluctuations intensified when the US Securities and Exchange Commission sued its developers, Ripple Labs, and its executives’ alleging violations of Federal law.

During the 3-year-long court appearances and arguments, the token XRP remained below $1 even though the occasional price surges in the global crypto market couldn’t improve its downtrend.

But on May 13, a federal judge aired a summary judgment in favor of the crypto company sending XRP skyrocketing by double its price.

Since then, the token has seen impressive price gains reaching $0.7597 today, July 18. According to Coinmarketcap data, XRP remains fourth in market cap rankings. It toppled other large-cap coins ahead of it before the ruling to emerge as the 4th runner-up after BTC, ETH, and USDT.

Currently, XRP’s 7 days price changes show a 60% gain while its 14- and 30-day gains stand at 55% and 54%, respectively. Also, the crypto asset now indicates a 108% gain in its 1-year price change.

But it is worth noting that while XRP price increases, the trading volume is declining. At 10:32 EST, the percentage change shows a loss of 16% while the amount stands at $2.6 billion. This data shows a decline in buyers’ and sellers’ activities which is not a good thing for the coin.

XRP Daily Chart Suggests A Bullish Momentum

The current XRP price position on the daily chart suggests a bullish short- and long-term trend. XRP trades above the 50-day and 200-day Simple Moving Averages, suggesting the bullish momentum still rages in its market.

The Relative Strength Index RSI is firmly in the overbought region sitting at 72 and suggesting the asset is overpriced. Note that an RSI above 70 is overbought and eventually initiates a trend reversal to the downside. But a level at 30 and below is oversold, and its reversal will be bullish.

So, while the XRP price suggests more gains, investors should note that the indicator shows a gradual descent from its peak, indicating a retracement.

Meanwhile, XRP’s Moving Average Convergence Divergence MACD line is above the signal line, also suggesting a bullish trend. But there are faded histogram bars after the deeply colored bars.

This outlook suggests a declining bullish trend. Investors should be cautious while investing in XRP. Also, recall that today, the asset’s trading volume is declining, indicating a decrease in trading activities.

But always remember that crypto asset prices are volatile and can deviate negatively or positively from predicted trends.

Uniswap (UNI)

Uniswap is one of the most popular decentralized trading protocols in the crypto market. The marketplace ensures that all DeFi tokens join the market seamlessly as it facilitates automated trading for them.

The protocol is an automated market maker that simplifies the process of buying and selling of DeFi tokens. Users don’t have to trade directly with others using the order book.

Instead, they trade through the AMM, offering low transaction fees, 100% uptime, deep liquidity, etc. On Uniswap, users can swap one ERC-20 token for another ERC-20 token in the absence of an intermediary.

Also, there is no need to deposit tokens on the DEX. As such, users’ tokens will be protected from the security risks that permeate the operations of centralized exchanges.

Most importantly, traders can engage in their transactions without passing through the rigorous account verification processes mandator by centralized trading protocols.

All these benefits have made Uniswap a go-to network for DeFi project developers. Even memecoins usually become easily accessible on Uniswap even when other exchanges have not supported them. At the center of all these activities is the protocol’s native token, UNI, which facilitates all the transactions.

UNI’s price is $5.97, indicating a gain of 0.81%. Earlier, the asset reached a peak of $6.23 before losing the bullish momentum.

Meanwhile, UNI’s trading volume also shows an increase of 31%, indicating that buyers and sellers are active in its market. In 30 days, the token has gained 30%, while its 7- and 14-day gains stand at 13% and 7.6%, respectively.

UNI Posts Bullish Moves on Daily Chart

According to the daily, UNI/USDT is trading above both the 200-Day and 50-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA) indicators, which typically indicates a positive trend.

This suggests that the asset’s price is generally higher than its long-term and short-term average prices, which signals a bullish sentiment and potential buying opportunities for traders.

The asset’s Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is above the signal line, and the histogram bars show green candles above the zero line.

This indicates the asset is experiencing massive buying pressure, suggesting a potential buy opportunity for traders. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently sitting at 66.16, suggesting that the asset is moderately overbought.

This indicates that the asset’s recent gains may have pushed its price to a level that could potentially lead to a price correction or a temporary slowdown in its upward momentum.

Sui (SUI)

The aim of developers in launching Sui is to simplify digital asset ownership. Sui is a blockchain that ensures that everyone can own digital assets in a fast and secure manner.

Sui relies on an object-centric model that utilizes the Move programming language. This model ensures sub-second finality and enables parallel execution. It also supports developers by providing advanced features and a user-friendly interface.

Also, the layer 1 blockchain and smart contract hub offer support for diverse applications at a higher speed and lower cost implications.

Sui’s native token, SUI, has seen remarkable price gains today, July 18. The token shows a gain of 7% in 24 hours and also a 189% increase in trading volume. As of 12:08 EST, the SUI price is $0.750, increasing speedily.

Based on Coingecko data, SUI has gained 4% in its 14-day price and a whopping 12% in 7 days. But while these figures are green, the token’s 30-day price moves show a decline of 2%.

SUI Technical Review Using Indicators – SMA, RSI, MACD

As depicted on the daily chart, the price of SUI/USDT is trading above both the 200-Day and 50-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA) indicators. This suggests that the asset is bullish both on the longer and shorter time frame, indicating a potential buy opportunity.

Furthermore, the asset’s Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is indicating a bullish signal as it is above the signal line, and the histogram bars are displaying green candles above the zero line.

This signifies a significant influx of buying pressure, presenting a potential opportunity for traders to consider buying the asset. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), valued at 64.55, confirms the bullish activities present in the asset.

Deelance

Deelance has taken the crypto industry by storm due to its value proposition. The Web 3 project aims at revolutionizing the freelancing sector by offering lower fees, easy communication, a secure payment structure, and verifiable proof of work ownership.

The freelancing hub will serve as a common ground for employers and freelancers to meet, interact and transfer value. Given its launch on the blockchain, Deelance will be more secure and decentralized, utilizing deep cryptography to protect users.

Deelance Ensures Seamless Interactions with Advanced Features

While many job boards already exist in the industry, Deelance has separated itself with advanced features.

Decentralized Platform: the platform is not under a single authority. As such, users can enjoy equal opportunities and interact with employers directly.

Efficiency: Deelance makes the process of job hunting very seamless by creating reliable and suitable client-freelancer matches. That way, users don’t have to get frustrated hunting jobs on the platform like in others.

Use of smart contracts: as a blockchain-based platform, working transactions between employers and freelancers on the platform will be automated using smart contracts.

$DLANCE Presale So Far

All the activities on Deelance will be facilitated by its native token, $DLANCE. This token has been on presale at lower prices to offer early investors the opportunity to make profits.

The team has recorded commendable success in these past stages, close to its target of $1,8000,0000. Today July 18, $DLANCE is in its last stage, selling fast at the price of $0.048 USDT.

Investors can still buy the token at this price to make some gains when it lists on exchanges and records potential gains.

How to Buy $DLANCE

You can launch either Meta Mask or Trust Wallet to buy

Visit the DeLance official site to buy the token

Buy $DLANCE with USDT or ETH

Choose the number of tokens you want.

Review your transaction and confirm.

Thug Life ($THUG)

Thug Life is a new community-driven crypto platform that enables users to bounce back from setbacks and get ready for potential victories in the future.

The timeless Thug Life movement, which was first made popular by hip-hop icons like Snoop Dogg back in the 1980s, inspired the Thug Life Token.

$THUG, popularly known as the “baller’s meme coin,” encourages investors to “Get gangsta in this market and pimp out their money game.”

With the project’s airdrop, community rewards campaign, or $THUG tokens on significant decentralized exchanges (DEXs), users claim their $THUG tokens after the $THUG presale concludes.

Thug Life ($THUG) Features

The projects put its users first. It emphasizes fair tokenomics, which helped users secure a huge 70% amount of token supply during its presale. The $THUG token enables users to enjoy its Airdrop campaign, giveaways, and Community Rewards.

The possibility of price speculation is one of the key features. Also, investors rushed to purchase $THUG during its presale for this reason as well. Experts are predicting that Thug Life’s price may skyrocket just like Pepe, Sponge, ArbDoge AI, and other recently popular meme currencies.

$THUG signifies membership in a group of traders and investors that share similar views on meme coins. To survive the bears and bulls in the crypto market, members of the Thug Life group “thugs up” and cling onto their tokens, laughing off losses while sticking together.

Thug Life ($THUG) Presale story

The Thug Life presale started on June 28 and ended over the weekend as it surpassed its $2.058 million hard cap sooner than anticipated. This indicates that there is still a sizable unmet demand for the token before its launch.

The cost of the Thug Life listing on Uniswap is $0.007. The launch will be broadcast live on the team’s official Telegram channel.

How to Buy Thug Life ($THUG)

You can purchase $THUG tokens via the Ethereum blockchain on Thug Life Token Website utilizing ETH OR USDT. The presale for the token was completely sold out in less than three weeks.