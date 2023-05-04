Top 5: Android and Windows are the most used operating systems in Brazil and worldwide

Android 13 is installed on only 12% of cell phones with Google’s system, but it is still the most used system in the world. This is what the StatCounter survey points out, where Android holds 41.4% of the market, while Windows is in second place with 28.3%.

Although Windows is in second place on the list, this is the system that has suffered the greatest decline in share in the last 10 years, as in 2013 it held 85.6% of the North American market and now Microsoft’s system makes up 53.43 %. In return, the Mac is increasing its share in the region. In 2013 it was at 12.86% of electronics in the US and now it holds 31.34% of the market.

On the global stage, Mac has just 7% share, ranking fourth among all systems mentioned in the survey. The third place is occupied by iOS with 17.3%. The same trend is observed in the Europeian market, where the ranking of operating systems is as follows: android: 42.25% Windows: 37.07% iOS: 11.19% Unknown: 6.18% macOS: 1.58%