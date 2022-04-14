Top 3 Ways to AirDrop File Sharing on Android

If you’ve ever owned an iPhone or at least know how it works, you’re more than likely familiar with AirDrop. This is a data delivery system between devices of the brand that works quickly and comfortably. However, in Android there is no similar system or at least not so visible.

exist Alternatives to AirDrop on Android that allow you to send data between mobiles with this operating system, but that even allow you to share them with Windows and Mac computers. In this post we want to review the three best options in this regard so that you can send photos, videos, documents, contacts and other data between your devices and those of your friends and family.

Nearby, Google’s native “hidden” option on your mobile

For a little over 2 years, Nearby has been available on Android phones as an option very similar to AirDrop, although only works from android to android. The positive part is that works even without internet connectionsince it works via Bluetooth.

Because it is not always enabled by default, you must check that it is activated. To do this, simply go to the settings of your mobile and use the search box, literally putting “Nearby”. Then you must access the section Share with Nearbybeing able here view and change preferences like visibility to your contacts, device name, and more.

at the time of share with another Android mobile you must make sure that the other device also has it active. The procedure to follow is extremely simple, since it will appear as a more option inside share menu, as you can see in the previous image. The moment you choose Share with Nearby, the other device will appear in the list, all you have to do is click on it. It will be a matter of a few seconds for the transfer to take place.

Snapdrop is cross-platform and works via the web

We have already talked about Snapdrop on some other occasion as one of the best-known alternatives for sharing content. In this case, what stands out about this tool is that it allows share files between operating systems. From Android to iPhone (and vice versa), from Android to Windows (and vice versa), from Android to Mac (and vice versa), etc.

And although Snapdrop has an app on Google Play, the truth is that it ends up being more comfortable access from the browser, since your website is fully functional. In this case, it will be necessary that both your Android mobile and the other device with which you want to share data have Internet connection.

Whether from the app or web, the functioning it’s simple. You must select the files you want to send, then choose the device to which you want to share it and that’s it. Of course, the other device must also have Snapdrop open in order to carry out the transfer.

AirDroid, the ideal for sharing files with your PC

Although it is true that AirDroid is also used to share files between Android mobiles, its great utility lies in being a complete manager of the mobile from the computer. In fact, we can find versions of this application for both Windows and macOS, including a web version with similar functions.

In order to take advantage of its functions in relation to the sending data such as photos, videos and other documents, you will need to download the app on your mobile. Then, it will be a matter of doing the same on your computer, as long as it doesn’t work for you with the web version. The download in desktop format is done from the official website of AirDroid.

Once you have it on both systems, you will see that the application is tremendously intuitive. Having it open on your mobile, you can quickly choose the files you want to share with your computer. And best of all, you can do it no wires neededalthough it will be necessary for both devices to be connected to the same WiFi network.