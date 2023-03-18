Top 3 options to be more productive from your cell phone

Among the various functions who have the cellphones such as making calls, taking photos and videos, downloading applications and games, one of the most important, at least for users who are dedicated to workit has to do with the time of use of the devicethe productivity and how to use the device efficient.

The performance of the device is directly related to the time What does it take to obey a command or run a programso in the case of users professionals It is important. That is why you should consider optimizing the way in which you use a phone to better suit the needs of the person. These are some recommendations to make it.

Keep your home screen organized

One of the characteristics that the devices that have the system operational of iOS such as Android is that once applications have been installed, they can be moved to the main screen and arranged to occupy the space that the user wants.

In either case, each application It not only has the particularity of being able to occupy a space, but also of sharing a “file” together with other platforms with similar characteristics or with similar purposes. Users can group these icons and rename these collections however they like like “games”, “Google”, “networks social”, among other categories that each person can establish to their liking.

Widgets are not additional applications that need to be installed, but additional platform extensions already present on the device. (Capture)

Activate some productivity widgets

Widgets are not additional applications that need to be installed, but extensions additional platforms already present in the device and that can be activated if the user wishes. In the case of cell phones Androidto access the list of each one of them, users will have to slide their thumb and index finger from the outside to the inside of the screen.

This gesture will open some screen configuration options, among which is Widgets, which will be found at the bottom and which can be accessed by simply clicking on the corresponding icon. Within this list you will find only the widget which are linked to Applications which are installed at cell phone. Can’t access a tool particularly if your app is not installed.

Productivity widgets on Android phones can be activated whenever the user wants. (Capture)

Users will be able to choose the options that they want more like widget specific to digital well-being in addition to other tools of Google that are already in the cell phone as the Calendarthe device care platform, reminders, among other useful tools you can find. However, it is also possible that some games or platforms entertainment present this kind of functions additional.

Manage notifications correctly

Users have control over the notifications that they want to receive from the applications so that they only present those that are relevant to each one and avoid situations in which too many appear and do not allow the device to be operated properly or at least to comfortably view the screen of the cell phone

To correctly manage these ads by the platforms installed on a device, users must enter the application of Settings or Setting and look for the section notifications. Clicking on this option will open a list with all the installed applications (external and some from the cell phone system) that emit them.

Manage notifications on an Android cell phone. (Capture)

In this section, users must select and activate only the Applications of those who wish to have push notifications. This does not prevent notifications from being generated within social networks such as Facebook, Twitter either instagrambut these will not appear on the main screen of the device.