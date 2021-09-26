Top 10 TikTok accounts with the most followers

Following the publications of famous accounts in the social network of the moment can help you to have abundant ideas to create content of all kinds. On TikTok, as well as other apps, the trends may be thanks to those content creators who add millions of followers and day by day they bring more videos to the platform.

It is for this reason that if you do not want to lose sight of the profiles that have hundreds of millions of people enjoying the content and billions of likes included, then we will leave you the list with Top 10 TikTok Followers in 2021. Attentive to the podium from smallest to largest.

10.- Loren Gray, with 54 million followers.

@lorengray 😽🐟let me know how y’all feel about the 3 min videos ♬ Lofibeats chillhop (943906) – Enokido

9.- Spencer X, the creator of musical melodies with his mouth who already has more than 54 million followers.

@spencerx iPhone ringtone clicks 🗣👅📱 ♬ original sound – Spencer X

8.- Dixie D’Amelio, yes, Charli’s sister can also boast being on the top of the most followed accounts on TikTok, as she boasts

@dixiedamelio #ad 🖤 @valentino #metgala #valentinohautecouture ♬ suono originale – Valentino

7.- TikTok, the official account in English of the platform that already accumulates more than 57 million followers.

@tiktok all of us on this app rn 🪑🪑🪑 # whatdoesitmean ♬ WHAT DOES IT MEAN MILEY CYRUS – naomi

6.- Will Smith, the renowned actor already accumulates more than 62 million followers with his videos and funny challenges.

@Will Smith When we say FOR LIFE we mean it. Bad Boys came out 26 years ago today! @martinlawrence ♬ I’m Just a Kid – Simple Plan

5.- Zach King, in the middle of the ranking with 69 million followers. In the video in question you have proof of why the clips accumulate almost the same number of views and add more than 800 million likes.

@zachking The shortcut through the #airport ♬ original sound – Zach King

4.- Bella Poarch, a quirky and creative content creator who has already accumulated 82 million followers since April 2020.

@bellapoarch 💀💤 @lil nas x ♬ THATS WHAT I WANT BY LIL NAS X – lil nas x

3.- Addison Rae, a dancer and singer who takes third place with 84 million followers.

@addisonre ♬ GyalisFastRemixChallenge – Realremzo

2.- Khabane Lame, the renowned comedian who does not usually speak in his videos, accumulates 113 million followers.

@ khaby.lame Could be the new Khaby? 🤣🤣 👩🏿‍🦱 🤲🏾 Potrebbe essere il nuovo Khaby? #learnfromkhaby #imparacontiktok #stitch ♬ suono originale – Khabane licks

1.- Charli d’amelio, occupying the first place with 124.9 million followers.

@charlidamelio ♬ Bills, Bills, Bills – Destiny’s Child

If we make a direct comparison with the 10 most followed Instagram accounts so far in 2021, it clearly appears as the first piece of information that on TikTok there is only one account of a celebrity, that of Will Smith. So, apart from the official profile of the app, the other profiles are part of content creators who little by little have added thousands of followers … we will see if at the beginning of 2022 there is a change in the ranking, although we bet there is.