Top 10: the videos with the most views on YouTube

When South Korean PSY’s catchy song Gangnam Style became the first video to reach 1 billion views on YouTube in December 2012, many thought it was a difficult milestone to repeat. Not only was it surpassed, but it is no longer even among the Top 10 visits on Google’s multimedia platform.

Here is a list with Top 10 most viewed videos in YouTube historywith views data valid as of March 4, 2022. As you can see, we mainly have children's songs on YouTube and big hits that played on the radio for years (and still do from time to time) and triumphed on their respective Vevo . 10. Uptown Funk The London music producer's theme song Mark Ronson beside Bruno Mars premiered in 2014 and became an instant hit, quickly becoming one of the most popular and likes there has been. This catchy musical theme was not only on all the radios in the world and on the dance floors of the clubs, but it was also a success on YouTube where it accumulates 4.48 billion views and continues to grow, although at a slower rate than in the years after its premiere.

9. Masha and the Bear

Currently, you can see Masha and the bear by streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Movistar Plus and HBO Max. It is the story about a curious girl named Masha and her adorable bear friend as they go on lively adventures to the rhythm of popular children’s songs.

The episode “Recipe for Disaster” of this Russian series has been of special interest if we take into account that it currently has a total of 4.485 million views.

8.A For Apple

Chu Chu TV is a channel of Indian origin that creates educational content for children. Its catchy, rhyming letters teach colors, shapes, numbers, and all things preschool.

This video in particular teaches the alphabet to the little ones with two-syllable words in English. In total, accumulate 4.492 million views.

7. Learning Colors – Colorful Eggs on a Farm

Another educational video for the little ones that has positioned itself among the Top 10 is this one about learning the colors of the Russian channel Miroshka TV.

On this occasion the colors are taught on this farm through a song that accumulates 4.556 million views.

6.Bath Song

Once again, children’s songs for daily tasks are the ones that are reproduced the most, as they are a good resource for fathers and mothers with which to entertain their children and CoComeleon is a channel specialized in this subject.

It’s just a song about bath time with a catchy chorus, but it adds up. 5,052 million views.

5. See You Again

If we add one of the highest grossing film franchises in history, Fast&Furiouswith the nostalgic element caused by the death of one of its protagonists, Paul Walkerthe result is a complete success that is largely to blame for the rapper’s channel Wiz Khalifa accumulate 26 million subscribers.

This melancholic theme sung together with charlie puth It is the one that appears in one of the moments of the film in which Walker is honored to also fire his character Brian O’Conner in Fast & Furious 7. He currently has 5.430 million views.

4.Shape of You

The British musician and singer is one of the most popular artists on the platform, with more than 51 million subscribers. These faithful increase to millions any new topic that goes up Ed Sheeran.

However, his biggest success to date, at least in terms of views, is the track Shape of You, with 5.633 million views. It holds the record for the third fastest video to reach 1 billion views and is the second fastest to reach 2 billion, as well as 3 billion.

3. Yes Papa

The bronze medal in number of views goes to another children’s video about a naughty baby, Johny, who tries to eat sweets secretly from his father.

With his Tinkerbell-based beat he’s already racked up a whopping 6.207 million views.

2. slowly

Whether you liked the musical genre or not, you have had to live disconnected from the Internet until today in order not to have listened, voluntarily or not, to Despacito. The featuring Come in Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee It swept Latin music and crossed borders since it was released in early 2017.

It seems that the rage over this topic has already passed, but his current counter of 7.763 million views should give as a margin to continue in the Top 10 for many more years.

1.Baby Shark

The gold medal goes to her Baby Shark Danceproduced by Korean pink fong. It is a perfect song for children, with a catchy rhythm, simple and short lyrics and a funny dance for the little ones.

Perhaps few expected, however, that as much as boys and girls like it, it would end up reaching the 10.273 million viewsbeing the only video for the moment that has managed to overcome that barrier of 10,000 million.