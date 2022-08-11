Top 10: The best smartphones up to 300 euros – Xiaomi ahead of Samsung The new cell phone should be able to do more than an entry-level smartphone, but at the same time not cost much? TechStage shows the best cell phones up to 300 euros. 8:00 p.m. tech stage

The new cell phone should be able to do more than an entry-level smartphone, but at the same time not cost much? We show the best cell phones up to 300 Euros.
Even some 100 euro smartphones now have a surprising amount to offer, as our list of the best shows impressively : the 10 best cell phones up to 100 euros . It is also clear that models for 200 euros (top list) are hardly weaker than models for 300 euros. The main difference is the 5G standard, which is rarely found under 200 euros, but is becoming more common up to 300 euros.
There is also room for improvement for the camera up to 300 euros, manufacturers usually supplement the main and wide-angle lenses with a simple macro and depth sensor. For a noticeable leap in technology, however, buyers have to pay a few more euros. This is noticeable in almost every area of the equipment.
Caution: As always, older models are tempting in terms of price. However, we advise against smartphones that came onto the market before 2021. Here the hardware and especially the software is often outdated. For this top 10, we have used devices that date from at least 2021. This is the only way to ensure a sufficiently long update supply.
screen
In the price range up to 300 euros, prospective buyers should exclude smartphones that offer less than Full HD+ as a resolution. In addition, there are more and more OLED screens in this price range, which score with a particularly good black value, high contrast, intensive saturation and excellent viewing angle stability. Models with 90 or 120 Hertz have long since penetrated this price range – less is not recommended. Content can thus be played back even more smoothly. In our display compendium we give a precise overview of screen technologies and resolutions .
Storage
6 GB should be the lowest limit for RAM, 64 GB for internal storage, or even better 128 GB – why accept less when there is so much storage space easily available for less than 300 euros? A few models even offer 8 GB of RAM and/or 256 GB of expandable data storage.
chipset
There are many smartphones with Mediatek chips in the middle class in particular, but more and more models are now offering chipsets from the market leader Qualcomm and even older chips from the upper class can be found in this price range. The Mediatek chips are mostly competitive in terms of performance, but in the past they had disadvantages in terms of update supply and power consumption. Dimensity chips are different. From our point of view, there are generally no real reasons to avoid corresponding models with Mediatek chips in the middle class. If you want to be on the safe side, you can of course still keep an eye out for smartphones with Qualcomm chips.
The “cheap manufacturers” like Spreadtrum can no longer be found in this price range, the same applies to chipsets with fewer than eight CPU cores. Examples of reasonable chips are Mediatek Dimensity 700, 800(U), 1200 or Helio G96 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, 765(G), 778(G) or even 870. Of course, more is always possible.
camera
The majority of smartphones up to 300 euros come to the customer with a quad cam, but prospective buyers have to be careful here. Because while top models above 600 euros and also some cheaper models (guides) now often deliver a universal package with main, wide-angle and telephoto lens as well as depth sensor as standard, many manufacturers in the price range discussed here still rely on macro lenses instead of telephoto lenses. To make matters worse, they are then often equipped with a very low number of megapixels. In everyday life, they can hardly be used in terms of quality, so that not three of the four cameras advertised, but only two can really be used in a meaningful way.
Instead, it would be better to have a decent telephoto camera instead of a macro lens and a reasonable wide-angle lens that can be used to bring objects very close up in the appropriate mode with slight magnification. We examine the tiresome subject of empty marketing promises in detail in our guide to budget phones with triple cams: More than a marketing gimmick? After all, there are sometimes even smartphones with optical image stabilization in the price range of up to 300 euros – but that’s still a rare spectacle.
Other equipment
The new 5G data standard is one of the clearest distinguishing criteria for models up to 200 euros (top list) up to 300 euros , but all smartphones are far from offering this here either. This is not so important in everyday life, since at least in Germany the network coverage with 5G outside of the metropolitan areas is still patchy. However, in sparsely populated areas, 5G also serves to close so-called white spots, i.e. gaps in Internet coverage. Therefore, prospective buyers should check beforehand what the supply is like at their place of residence – maybe 5G is important after all.
Otherwise, mid-range smartphones today offer almost everything that the upper class has. This goes from fingerprint sensors in the screen (with OLED) to NFC, Bluetooth, WLAN and GPS to USB-C and quick charging functions. The limitations are often in the details. Although there is now Wifi-6 in the middle class up to 300 euros, many devices still offer Wifi-5 (802.11ac). Complete waterproofing and wireless charging are also rare or non-existent, but at least splash-proof. NFC has now found its way into most models – at least those in our leaderboard.
Note: Our leaderboards are snapshots taken at the time of writing. Prices and therefore the order of the devices and the devices themselves can vary after a few weeks, theoretically after a few days. Our top 10 are updated once a quarter on average.
1st place: Poco X4 Pro
Almost 6.7 inches, OLED with 120 Hz – Xiaomi is once again going all out with its sub-brand. The Poco X4 Pro (test report) again has the (in this price range) strong main camera with 108 megapixels and wide angle and of course the IR port is included, as is almost always the case with Xiaomi models. This also applies to 5G and NFC, only Wifi-6 is missing. The built-in Snapdragon 695, together with a full 6/128 GB of memory, ensures good operating speed, more memory currently costs over 300 euros. The battery does not disappoint either: 5000 mAh and 67 watt charging speed are great. IP53 and stereo speakers are also available – a real winning package.
2nd place: Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro
Like so many models from the manufacturer, the Redmi Note 11 Pro relies on an almost 6.7-inch OLED display with 120 Hz, and a main camera with 108 megapixels is also used here again. A wide-angle lens is also included. The manufacturer has not yet been able to bring itself to Wifi-6 with this relatively new model, but the rest of the equipment fits and the Helio 96 is sufficiently fast for a comparatively old drive. As almost always, there is 6/128 GB of memory in this top 10 and the battery with its 5000 mAh and 67 watts is long-lasting and quickly charged.
3rd place: Motorola Moto G60
Motorola with the Moto G60 follows in third place – also because of the low price of 215 euros. Behind the inconspicuous name is a good smartphone with a 6.8-inch IPS LCD display and 120 Hz. Here, too, a camera with a full 108 megapixels plus wide angle is used, and there are a full 32 megapixels for selfies. 6/128 GB of memory are set, powered by a Snapdragon 732G. There is no 5G, but there is a particularly strong battery with 6000 mAh. In addition, the smartphone is protected against splash water according to IP52.
4th place: Realme 9 Pro+
The next three places are followed by three quite similar smartphones from Realme. The Realme 9 Pro+ (test report) is the first . It is the only model of the trio to offer an OLED display, but 90 Hz is the end here. The camera has 50 megapixels including optical image stabilizer (OIS) plus wide angle, memory is available in 6/128 GB. The smartphone is powered by a powerful Dimensity 920, which supports 5G, among other things. The battery is only 4500 mAh, but can be charged quickly with 60 watts.
5th place: Realme 9 Pro 5G
At 6.6 inches, the display of the Realme 9 Pro 5G is slightly larger than the Pro+ model and uses 120 Hz, but LCD technology is used here. The camera offers 64 megapixels plus wide angle, but does without the OIS. Compared to the previously placed model, the chipset is the slightly weaker Snapdragon 695, which is supported by even 8/128 GB of memory. Our tip: The version with 6/128 GB is not slower in everyday use and costs over 50 euros less! The battery is a bit stronger with 5000 mAh, but it charges with a maximum of 33 watts.
6th place: Realme 9
The Realme 9 (test report) relies on a camera with 108 megapixels as a highlight, and there is also a wide angle. The display only has an IPS-LCD with 90 Hz and the drive is a Snapdragon 680. Up to 300 euros there are also 8/128 GB here, but the motto also applies here: save money with the 6/128 GB version. The battery has an output of 5000 mAh again, 5G does not exist.
7th place: Oneplus Nord CE 5G
With the second edition of the Nord series, Oneplus once again has really great mid-range smartphones in its range. This also applies to the Oneplus Nord CE 5G (test report) – although it is the slimmed down version of the Nord 2 (test report) and does not offer any real highlights. But it’s rock solid: 90 Hz OLED with integrated fingerprint sensor, 64 megapixel main camera, 8/128 GB of memory and a powerful Snapdragon 750G as the drive – that’s decent for less than 300 euros. 5G is also included and the battery has a capacity of 4500 mAh.
8th place: Honor Magic 4 Lite
Honor is back as an independent brand – with Google services. The Magic 4 Lite – not to be confused with the Magic 4 Lite 5G (test report) – comes to the customer with a 90 Hz LCD, 64 megapixel camera plus wide angle and Snapdragon 680 – standard. There are also no abnormalities in terms of memory: 6/128 GB are also average in this top 10 and with the missing 5G and a battery with 4800 mAh, the device cannot set itself apart either. Solid instead of radiant is the motto here.
9th place: samsung Galaxy M33 5G
Samsung joins this top 10 with the Galaxy M33 5G. The display is IPS-LCD with 120 Hz, the camera is standard with 50 megapixels and wide angle. Samsung relies on its own Exynos 1280 as the drive and 6/128 GB of memory are available. There is no 5G, the battery is powerful with 5000 mAh. 25 watts are not necessarily conducive to the charging speed, but there is an FM radio.
10th place: Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S 5G
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S has a 6.6-inch display, and 90 Hz is the limit and there is an IPS-LCD instead of OLED. The camera offers 50 megapixels plus wide angle. Xiaomi relies on a Dimensity 800 as the drive and combines it for less than 300 euros with only 4/128 GB – that’s easily enough for everyday use. However, the 5000 mAh of the battery can only be charged with 33 watts, after all there are stereo speakers.
Conclusion
The difference between models around 100 to 150 euros and smartphones from 250 to 300 euros is sometimes serious. With the devices listed in this list of the best, no one has to worry about whether they will still be able to use them sensibly in the next year or two – at least the performance should be sufficient. Because the chipsets used offer sufficient reserves, the same applies to internal memory, RAM and the rest of the equipment. Even 120 Hertz OLED displays and 5G radio are increasingly available for up to 300 euros.
In addition, there are luxury features such as complete waterproofing and wireless charging for larger editions. Even more expensive models make a leap in terms of camera quality, primarily when taking pictures under poor lighting conditions. A telephoto lens is also a must-have. Anyone who attaches particular importance to this should take a look at our top 10 camera smartphones or the cheapest models with wide-angle and optical telephoto lenses .
Alternatively, we show cheaper models in our top 10 smartphones up to 200 euros and more expensive models in our top 10: the best smartphones up to 400 euros . All of our leaderboards and guides are updated several times a year, the latest status can be seen at the top of the article.