Top 10: The best smart radiator thermostats 2022 Smart radiator thermostats help to save energy. They also offer more comfort. We show the ten best smart heating controllers from our tests. 4:00 p.m. tech stage

Due to the sharp rise in energy prices, the whole of Germany is discussing how energy can be saved. The savings potential is particularly great when it comes to heating. It’s no wonder, given that 71 percent of the energy used by local households is used to heat rooms . Electricity accounts for 14 percent and hot water accounts for the remaining 15 percent.

In principle, saving energy when heating is easy: After all, according to the EU Commission , a room temperature that is just one degree lower reduces the energy requirement by up to 7 percent . Since the average room temperature in Europe is 22 degrees, but many people already find 19 °C to 20 °C comfortable, the drop in room temperature by 1 °C should hardly be noticeable for many. With a smart radiator thermostat, users can optimally coordinate individual heating plans for each room and thus save energy.

However , the savings potential when heating depends on many factors . Of course, personal usage behavior plays a key role. Anyone who sits in their T-shirt in the living room at 25 °C in winter can of course save more than someone who has already lowered the temperature to 19 °C and compensates for the lack of warmth with additional clothing. The insulation of the apartment also plays a decisive role. In houses that have not been renovated, about a third of the heating energy is lost through the outer walls. More information on this topic is available in our guide Saving energy and paying less afterwards: Smart thermostats reduce costs by up to 8 percent .

- Advertisement - In addition to operation, functionality and operating costs, such as a cloud connection that is subject to a fee, when selecting a smart , you should immediately recognize whether the window is open and close the heating valve accordingly. This is an invaluable advantage when airing rooms, as you don’t have to worry about unnecessarily large amounts of energy escaping through the window. Our guide explains what else needs to be considered in terms of indoor climate radiator thermostat you should also consider how well it works with other smart home components , such as sensors that detect whether a window is open or closed is, can combine . Although most radiator thermostats already offer such a detection, in many cases this is only based on a registered temperature drop. However, it takes a long time for the radiator thermostat to recognize this before it closes its heating valve. In any case, it is faster with magnetic or optical sensors Fighting mold, protecting health: Smart technology for a good room climate from 20 euros .

In order to bet on the right horse right away, we show the ten best smart radiator thermostats. If you are interested in underfloor heating, you should take a look at our buying guide: Smart thermostats for underfloor heating . All tests and guides can be found on our Smart Radiator Thermostats topic page .

1st place: Homematic IP Evo

While previous radiator thermostats from eQ-3 often large and bulky (test report) , the Homematic IP Evo with the dimensions 97 × 71 × 58 mm knows how to please with its slim and modern design. eQ-3 has also improved manual operation: Instead of using a rotary control, you rock the thermostat briefly in one direction or the other to set the temperature in 0.5-degree increments. The new stepper motor for adjusting the valve reacts very quickly, so that the thermostat reacts quickly to settings. It is also very useful that you can rotate the LED display for the temperature so that, depending on how the thermostat is mounted on the radiator, you can always see the temperature display without having to crane your neck.

At just under 80 euros, the price for the Homematic IP Thermostat Evo is comparatively high. You also have to factor in additional expenses of around 50 or 145 euros for one of the two gateways. In return, however, you have the option of integrating additional smart home components from the e-Q3. In addition, the device is eligible ( PDF ) and supports dynamic hydraulic balancing, so that you do not have to change valves when optimizing the heating. This puts the Homematic IP Evo radiator thermostat at the top of our list of the best.

2nd place: Tado V3+

Tado takes second place with a coherent overall concept. First of all, Tado offers the highest quality workmanship and the most stylish design from the entire test field, with no buttons getting in the way. In addition, the thermostats can be regulated perfectly. The display shines bright and sharp through the plastic and is invisible when not in use. A bayonet lock makes it easier to remove when the batteries are changed annually.

The smartphone app is also easy to use and still offers a wide range of functions. Among other things, the system knows when all residents are leaving the house and turns off the heating.

The Tado V3+ has a big catch, which is why the system just missed the overall grade one in the test: It’s expensive. The starter set with bridge costs just under 120 euros. For each additional thermostat you currently have to spend a good 76 euros. And for full functionality (Auto Assist), there are additional annual costs of 25 euros.

3rd place: Netatmo

Netatmo got help from French designer Philippe Starck for the design of its smart radiator thermostat. That was worth it! The cylindrical radiator thermostats themselves are wonderfully minimalist, with no knob to be seen anywhere. It encloses a 3 millimeter wide, milky acrylic glass whose cut edge captures the ambient light and emits it again on the other side, similar to a fiber optic cable. In certain lighting situations, this can lead to a remarkable effect. The package includes four different colored rings to stick on, which dip the light guide effect in color.

But the Netatmo thermostat not only looks chic, it is also perfectly finished, has some clever additional functions, a clear app and supports the three most important language assistants. The display would actually be good too. Unfortunately, however, Netatmo does not have a backlight. You can overlook the hard-to-remove battery cover. However, there are deductions due to the rather high price.

4th & 5th place: Fritzdect 301 and Comet DECT

The Fritzdect 301 and Comet DECT radiator thermostats took 4th and 5th place. They are compatible with each other and each offer plausible purchase arguments. Both work without an additional bridge and connect directly to a compatible Fritzbox via the DECT radio standard. They are easy to install, can be controlled locally and value high data protection. On the other hand, they offer less convenience than the competition when using them, for example if you want to access them from outside the WLAN.

The Fritzdect 301 are processed valuable. Its large and always very easy-to-read e-ink display is striking. Their acquisition costs range between 40 and 45 euros. A reasonable price, especially when you compare it to the prices of other radiator thermostats. The price of the Comet DECT is significantly undercut, they only cost between 25 and a good 30 euros. On the other hand, they are processed much worse with almost the same range of functions, are bulkier and have an unlit display that depends on the viewing angle.

A combination of both thermostats makes sense. The chic but slightly more expensive Fritzdect 301 controls the radiators wherever a decent look is important. The significantly cheaper Comet DECT control the radiators hidden behind doors, cupboards and in the basement. You can hardly make your radiators smart much cheaper.

6th place: Meross thermostat

The Meross radiator thermostat costs around 57 euros with the Bridge and 44 euros individually. Above all, they offer a high degree of flexibility for this reasonable price. In addition to Alexa and Google Assistant, they also support Apple’s Homekit. In addition, they are easy to install, come with a clear app and a wireless WLAN bridge. We don’t like the display as much, which offers three touch-sensitive buttons. These cannot be felt blindly, so in some cases they are somewhat impractical.

All in all, the Meross radiator thermostat is not perfect, but thanks to its high flexibility at a reasonable price it is a purchase recommendation. It is easy to install, looks chic thanks to its minimalist exterior, offers a clear app with a time control that is ingeniously easy to program and integrates into existing smart home systems such as Alexa, Google Assistant, Smartthings and Homekit. They also use a bridge that, thanks to WLAN, does not occupy an Ethernet port on the router.

7th place: Eve Thermo

Eve Thermo does not need its own bridge, as the Apple-centric system connects directly to compatible iPhones, iPads and Macbooks via Bluetooth. Due to the comparatively short range of Bluetooth, this can lead to connection problems in larger apartments and houses, which is why Eve introduced the Extend at the end of 2019. The Extend is an optional bridge. It is permanently connected to the WLAN and to the Bluetooth radiator thermostats. Thanks to an update, Eve Thermo has also been thread-compatible since 2021. For example, the network can be expanded with an Eve socket and the range of functions can be expanded.

Overall, we like the look, especially the temperature display, which, like the display on the Tado V3+, disappears invisibly behind the plastic when not in use. Installation is child’s play, data protection is high and the app is also really chic. Only the programming of the heating times could have been solved more elegantly.

Another advantage is the broad portfolio of the Eve system. In addition to the Extend, a smart socket, a room climate monitor, a smart water valve and much more can be added to the Thermo if desired.

8th place: Bosch thermostat

Bosch moves up to 8th place with its smart radiator thermostat. The thermostats themselves are a bit large, but they are still chic and of high quality. We like the good app. Programming the heating times is pathbreakingly simple. We don’t like the display as much. Although it is illuminated, it is only easy to read from very direct viewing angles.

A single Bosch radiator thermostat costs less than 55 euros, the starter set with two thermostats, window contact and bridge costs 200 euros. If you’re lucky or set a price alert, you can buy the set for 180 euros during promotions.

9th place: Tuya radiator thermostat BRT-100

The Tuya BRT-100 radiator thermostat made it to 9th place. The radiator thermostat tested comes from Moes, a Chinese brand that belongs to Wenzhou Nova New Energy, a company specializing in solar and smart home technology. The model is also sold under the same name by other suppliers.

With dimensions of 85 × 71.1 × 52 mm, the Moes BRT-100 is relatively compact. Instead of 52 mm on the outside, it measures only 48.5 mm in the middle, so that the case is waist-shaped. Together with the colored LED display on the front, it leaves an elegant impression at first glance. The matte surface feels high-quality and is insensitive to fingerprints.

The tested BRT-100 radiator thermostat from Moes is currently available in the brand’s online shop for 44.50 euros when shipped from an EU warehouse . Together with the Zigbee hub required for operation, 69.41 euros are due.

The Moes BRT-100 is a relatively inexpensive radiator thermostat. The design knows how to please and the operation via app is also up to date – at least if you don’t mind the English language. The manual setting via the touch display is cumbersome.

The BRT-100 is part of the extensive and diverse Tuya Smart Home world (test report) . Users can therefore couple the radiator thermostat with other Tuya components and implement sophisticated scenarios, such as controlling the room climate (guide) , with just one app.

10th place: Hama radiator thermostat

The smart radiator thermostat from Hama is one of the most popular on the market. In fact, the good hardware convinced us in the test with the great display, which, like the Tado and Eve Thermo, disappears invisibly behind the plastic when it is not needed. Even if we don’t like the look of the control ring, it proves to be extremely practical in practice. Because it is used to regulate the target temperature quickly and easily. The wireless WLAN gateway is also a plus. This can be positioned anywhere in the house and does not occupy an Ethernet port on the router. In addition, the Hama radiator thermostats are quite cheap at just under 50 euros. The set with bridge and two thermostats is available from 90 euros.

On the negative side is the app. It is visually unappealing and cumbersome to operate. If you can overlook this, or if you mainly operate the thermostats via Alexa or the Google Assistant, you can access it without hesitation.

Conclusion

Depending on how many radiator thermostats are used, investing in smart models can quickly cost several hundred euros. However, if energy prices rise sharply, the investment should pay for itself within a few years. They are also easier to use than conventional variants.