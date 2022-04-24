Top 10 Tech Jobs for Extroverts

Are you outgoing and drawn to the world of technology? People who have this personality trait marked tend to be very sociable and energetic, which makes them suitable for certain jobs.

If you are a person with these qualities and you want to work in some area of ​​the technology sector where you can not only show your skills, but also put your social skills into practice, then keep reading because then we will tell you what the 10 best tech jobs for extroverts.

The list is from zdnet, and is priceless:

Network administrator

when they show up problems in the network infrastructure of a company or corporation network administrators are responsible for executing actions focused on detecting and solving them. For a savvy extrovert, network administration is the perfect job for display their communicative qualities with clients and provide them with the assistance they need throughout the process.

Computer Systems Analyst

People dedicated to this area of ​​technology are responsible for evaluate computer systems in order to detect deficiencies or flaws in its structure. For extroverts, this job is ideal because of the constant communication and collaboration present in its execution.

digital marketer

These people are hired by companies and corporations to manage your digital marketing campaignswhich makes this an exciting job for extroverts, as they will have the opportunity to interact with many departments and display their creativity and knowledge.

User Experience (UX) Designers

As user experience designers, the people in charge will need to study user needs and design a digital product with a friendly and intuitive interface that provides an optimal experience when using it. For extroverts, this job will allow them to show your communication skills by interacting with divisions and teams, in an effort to understand what the customer wants and expects from the product.

Web developer

The website design and creation will be the main tasks carried out by the web developer. Since this is a job of constant interaction with the client and collaboration with others involved in the development of the website, extroverts can easily deal with these dynamics.

IT project manager

As an IT project manager, the person must carry out the planning and supervision of the company’s operations that involve the execution of computer tasks, also seeking interaction with clients to define the objectives of the project. If you are an extrovert as a project manager you will be able to put your skills in leadership, communication and collaboration.

tech recruiter

Tech recruiters take care of attract new talent within the sector for companies that require it. For extroverts, the job of a technological recruiter allows them to float their skills in communication and interpersonal relationships.

scrum master

A scrum master refers to the person who Manage IT teams and projects. In this sense, the scrum master traces the details of the project, measures its performance and trains the team members. This for an extrovert can be motivating, since it allows him to make the most of his leadership and interpersonal skills.

Help Desk Technician

The people who carry out this work are responsible for provide technical assistance to companies or individuals that they can present network, software, or system problems. To do this, the technical support technician maintains interaction with the client, in order to detect possible failures present in any of these areas and thereby undertake actions focused on their solution; the right job if you are an extrovert.

technology sales

The people in charge of this work will have the task of sell products designed for the technology market (hardware, software, services) to both companies and individuals. This is where extroverts will be able to display their communication skills and show how good they are at convince the customer to bring a product that meets their needs.