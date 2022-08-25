Top 10 solar generators: The best power stations with photovoltaics Power stations charge via a socket or solar and provide electricity independently of the grid. We show the ten best solar generators. 8:00 p.m. tech stage

HomeTech NewsMobileTop 10 solar generators: The best power stations with photovoltaics Power stations...

Top 10 solar generators: The best power stations with photovoltaics Power stations charge via a socket or solar and provide electricity independently of the grid. We show the ten best solar generators.

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
top 10 solar generators the best power stations with photovoltaics.jpeg
top 10 solar generators the best power stations with photovoltaics.jpeg
Self-sufficient and emergency power even in the event of a power failure: Power stations charge from a socket or solar and provide electricity independently of the grid – on the go and at home. We show the ten best solar generators.

Mobile solar generators with an internal battery can not only charge USB gadgets, 12 V consumers and devices with a classic 230 V plug can also be supplied with electricity on the go. For the greatest possible flexibility, the power stations can be charged both with a power supply unit and with solar energy. Together with a photovoltaic panel, a self-sufficient power supply is possible far away from the power grid.

In addition to the design and the battery capacity, the tested models differ mainly in terms of charging times, volume and maximum power. In this top 10 we show the best solar generators from our tests.

We placed the solar generators based on our practical experience and performance data. Depending on the application, however, there may be a different placement. If you want to connect a notebook, for example, you need sufficient power at the USB output, our test winner only manages 60 W here. The fourth-placed model from the manufacturer is significantly weaker overall, but the USB-C port delivers a whopping 100 W.

The situation is similar with the volume of the fans during operation. If the device is to be used when camping in a tent, for example, you should pay special attention to it.

How long the power stations need in combination with a solar panel to be charged depends on the capacity of the battery, the maximum input power, the power of the photovoltaic module and the solar radiation.

The power stations we have tested so far offer a wide range of possible applications thanks to their different capacities. If you only need little power, for example for a notebook, camera or charger, you can use compact solar generators with a few hundred Wh. If the power supply is to last for many hours or even days, or if power-hungry consumers have to be supplied, then the large power stations with a capacity of more than one kWh (1000 Wh) are of interest.

But what can you actually run for how long with a specified capacity of 1000 Wh? Unfortunately, there is no general answer to this, since the performance and type of consumer make a big difference. Theoretically, a 10W device should work 10 times longer than a 100W device, but you have to consider the conversion losses.

The Ecoflow example shows how different these losses are. As can be seen from the manufacturer’s product page for the Powerstation River, the 288 Wh of the compact solar generator can supply a 10 W lamp with direct current for about 25 hours, but only with alternating current for about 8.5 hours. In general, the losses are lowest when using a 12 V consumer. The losses are highest when connecting a 230 V consumer with low power.

As a rough guide, we can cite our workstation, which was operated via a power station in the tests. This consists of a notebook (90 W), DECT telephone, two 24-inch monitors, a laser printer and some USB consumers. In regular operation (when the printer is on standby and not printing), a load of around 90 to 140 W occurs here. In the test, the specified 1000 Wh is enough to supply this scenario with electricity for 7 to 9 hours.

Manufacturer Jackery Bluetti anchor Ecoflow Jackery Bluetti anchor Ecoflow Flashfish Xmund
model Explorer 2000 Pro Poweroak AC200Max Powerhouse 757 delta Explorer 1000 Poweroak EB70 Power house 535 river UA1100 XD-PS10
Battery type & capacity Li-Ion NMC 2160Wh LiFePO4 2048Wh LiFePO4 1229Wh Lithium Ion 1260Wh Li-Ion NMC 1002Wh LiFePO4 716Wh LiFePO4 512Wh Lithium-ion 288 Wh (expandable by 288 Wh) Lithium Ion 1100Wh Lithium Ion 500Wh
Charging time with power pack 2 hours 5.5 hours, or 2.5 hours with a second power supply 1.5 hours 1.5 hours 7 hours 40 minutes 4.5 hours 5 1.5 hours 9 hours 6 hours
Dimensions in cm 38x27x31 42x28x29 46x29x24cm 40x27x21 33x23x28 26x19x20 29x18x25 29x19x19 19x20x31 28x17x22
Weight in kg 19.5 28 20 14 9.7 9.7 7.6 5 (without additional battery) 13.7 5
230 V sockets and power 2x 2200W 4x 2200W 2x 1500W 4x 1800W 2x 1000W 2x 1000W 2x 500W 2 x 600 W (with boost 1x 1800 W) 2x 1200W 1x 500W
USB A 2x 18 W 4x (2x 3A, 2x 18W) 4x 12 W 4x (2x 12W, 2x 18W) 2x (1x 2.4A, 1x QC3.0) 2x 3 A 2x 2.4A 3x (2x 2.4A, 1x 18W) 3x (2x 2.4A, 1x QC3.0) 3x (2x 2.4A, 1x 18W)
USB-C 2x 100W 1x 100W 2x (1x 60W, 1x 100W) 2x 60W 2x 18 W 2x 100W 2x 60W 1x 100W 1x 60W
12V 2x 10A 2x 10A 2x 3 A 2x 10A 2x 10A
12V car 1x 10A 1x 10A 1x 10A 1x 1x 10A 1x 200W 1x 10A 1x 136W 1x 10A 1x 144W
Entry Power Cord 17.5V to 60V 1400W Power supply and solar, 1400 W Mains cable (1000 W) and solar up to 300 W Power Cord (Max 1200W) 10V to 65V 400W 12 to 30V, 163W 12 to 28V, 200W Power supply and solar, 120 W – optionally additionally via USB-C PD (60 W) Power cord (max 250W without additional battery), 10 to 25V, 200W 12 to 24V 12 to 24V, 120W
fan when charging yes, quiet Yes yes, quiet no no Yes no no no no
fan when unloading yes, quiet Yes yes, quiet yes, quiet Yes Yes Yes yes, multi-level very quiet from 150 W only over 300 W
particularities Remaining time display, quick charge function, quiet fan Expandable battery, touchscreen, two 15W wireless charging pads, all ports protected, app control Remaining time display, fast charging function, can be used as a UPS Remaining time display, fast charging function, can be used as a UPS In addition to round plugs, there is also an Anderson input for solar modules Anderson input, LifePo4, foldable handle, 15W Qi charging pad, noisy power supply USB outputs are always active, switch off when a full load is connected, can also charge with 60 W via USB-C Remaining time display, with boost up to 1800 W, good ventilation control, expandable battery, app with an insecure WLAN connection Metal housing, universal socket instead of Schuko socket Power pack beeps, universal socket instead of Schuko socket
Charging cycles according to the data sheet 1000+ 3500+ 3000+ 800+ 500+ 2500+ 3000+ 500+ no no

The Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro (test report) is a real power pack and the most expensive, largest, heaviest and with 2200 W most powerful power station from our test series. In terms of capacity, the Explorer 2000 Pro is currently the clear leader with 2160 Wh (2.2 kWh). If you also want to operate powerful consumers such as electric saws, high-pressure cleaners, kettles or electric grills, you will finally get sufficient power here.

Jackery_Explorer_2000Pro 

The photovoltaic charging capacity with the total of six optional SolarSaga 200 solar panels (200 W each), which are available as a set, was particularly impressive in the test. With a total solar output of 1200 W, the XL power station is fully charged in less than three hours. Charging with the mains adapter takes almost two and a half hours thanks to the quick charging function.

The internal fans of the Explorer 2000 Pro are active when operating from around 100 W of power output and power consumption. However, the volume is lower than that of the previously tested power stations and is therefore easy to bear.

The very chic Bluetti AC200 Max (test report) came in second – a real premium power station with a whopping weight of 28 kg. With an output of 2200 W, a capacity of 2200 Wh, four 230 V sockets, a large touchscreen, two wireless charging pads and the option of expanding the battery to up to 8192 Wh, this model is technically even better equipped than the Jackery 2000 Pro.

Two bulky power supplies are required to charge the AC200Max quickly. 

The fact that the AC200Max only came in second is ultimately due to a few small things. On the one hand, the volume under load is higher in a direct comparison. The huge external power supply also deducts points, because manufacturers such as Jackery and Ecoflow offer internal power supplies in the premium segment, which are also significantly stronger. This also results in a loading time that is almost twice as long. Although the AC200Max offers a quick charge function using a second power supply, since this is so bulky, we see the Jackery in the lead in a direct comparison.

The Anker Powerhouse 757 model (test report) surprised us in the test with a successful design and great features including a quick charge function. In the end, Anker threw a perfect opponent into the race for the excellent Ecoflow Delta and even just pushed it out of third place. Ultimately, both devices are comparably equipped. The LiFePO4 batteries of the Powerhouse 757, which have a much longer service life in comparison, are the decisive factor for the better placement. The second major advantage is the USB-C output, which is up to 100 W more powerful.

Anchor Powerhouse 757 

In terms of price, the maximum charging power via photovoltaics (300 W), the maximum power per socket (1500 W) and a compact design, the Ecoflow Delta is ahead by a nose, but with an investment of this magnitude, we would still rely on longevity.

With a power requirement higher than 1500 W, however, the power station from Anker is unsuitable. Here then the first two placements, the fourth placed Delta or the seventh placed, very compact Ecoflow River come into question.

The Ecoflow Delta model (test report) was our test winner for a long time. In some respects, we like the Powerstation even better than the comparatively heavier and bulkier models – but the Delta has to admit defeat in terms of performance and capacity.

In addition to the large capacity of a full 1260 Wh, there is a high continuous output of 1800 W per 230 V socket. And there are four of them on board! Equipped in this way, this solar generator can also be used for heavy consumers and longer periods of use. The screen shows how long the battery lasts or needs to be charged, as well as the power input and power output.

The Powerstation Ecoflow Delta with 1.2 kWh and a charging time of just 1.5 hours is our test winner. 

There is also the quick charge function, which fully charges the battery in just under 1.5 hours. The second special feature is the explicitly advertised UAV function. If you want, you can also connect the solar generator between the socket and the end consumer and use it for an uninterrupted power supply in the event of a power failure. However, this former unique selling point is now also available for the third-placed Anker 757.

The fans of the Ecoflow Delta run during power output (230 V) and are still pleasantly quiet compared to other models. The only criticisms are a missing emergency lamp and the USB-C output with a maximum of 60 W. We would have liked 100 W here.

Due to the strong first-placed power stations, the Jackery Explorer 1000 (test report) slipped to fifth place. This stable and well-made power station scores with a high capacity of 1002 Wh and a high continuous load of 1000 W per 230 V output. Up to 60 W are available via USB output.

The combination of Jackery Explorer and the Solarsage solar panel worked extremely well in the test.

The jackety Explorer’s fans run from a power output of around 50 W. The cooling is then audible, but the frequency and volume are tolerable. But we still don’t want to sleep right next to it. The power station remains completely silent while charging. It takes 7 hours and 45 minutes to charge the battery with the supplied power adapter.

The robust design and the protective caps on at least some of the connections make the Explorer 1000 a reliable companion for camping or outdoor use.

The Bluetti EB70 (test report) , the model with the best form factor from our point of view, comes in sixth. Thanks to the foldable handle, the power station is still reasonably compact despite the decent capacity of 716 Wh and if you want, you can also put something on it. The only solar generator with a Qi charging pad in the test also scores with a decent output power of 1000 W and good workmanship.

The Bluetti Poweroak EB70 is the only model that has a foldable handle and a Qi charging pad. 

The charging time with the included power pack is almost 4 hours. That’s fine if it weren’t for the uncomfortably high-frequency whirring of the power supply cooling. Equally annoying is the clearly audible fan noise that occurs with this model both when charging and discharging. Anyone planning to operate the power station in a tent, for example, should consider this.

The seventh-placed power station is the compact Ecoflow River (test report) . Compared to the models mentioned so far, their capacity is comparatively low at just 288 Wh. Nevertheless, the small River scores with a decent output of 600 W per 230 V output. In addition, it has a switchable boost function. This then allows the connection of a 230 V consumer with up to 1800 W. Equally positive: the USB-C output charges devices with up to 100 W and the battery can be optionally expanded.

The compact Ecoflow River next to the test winner Ecoflow Delta. 

In addition to a remaining time display, the small Ecoflow also has a quick charge function. In the test, charging the power station takes just over 1.5 hours – this is comparable to the second-placed Delta – but it has four times more capacity than the River. If you want, you can optionally double the battery capacity with an additional battery pack.

What we like about this compact power station is the well-functioning control of the fans. The fans kick in when power is delivered, but they are whisper quiet and barely audible when outputting under 100W. Even at higher speeds, the background noise is less than that of other solar generators.

In addition to the low capacity, we noticed two other points about the River. On the one hand, there is the largest difference between the battery capacity and the usable amount of electricity and the insecure WLAN connection. The WLAN is only used for a few settings, so it is best to deactivate the wireless network.

If you are looking for a small form factor, need high performance, but need little capacity, no other power station is better for you.

The Anker Powerhouse 535 with 523 Wh and a maximum continuous load of 500 W is a successful mid-range power station. In addition to the high-quality workmanship, the smart always-on function and the long-lasting LiFePO4 batteries, the bright and informative status display was also convincing in the test. There is up to 60 W via USB-C PD and so many notebooks can be charged without an additional power supply unit.

Operating and using the power station is easy and intuitive thanks to the always-on USB slots and clear labelling. We also like the precise display of the remaining runtime or loading time.

Only the low maximum charging capacity and the sometimes clearly audible fan deduct points from the Anker model. If you want to charge the power station faster, you can speed up the process with an additional USB-C power supply.

The Anker Powerhouse 535 next to the smaller Powerhouse 521. Image: TechStage.de

If less power, capacity and just one socket are sufficient, then the little sister model, the Anker Powerhouse 521 (test report) , should also be mentioned here. This is much more compact, lighter and also cheaper.

Positions nine and ten are for solar generators, which are mainly available from international shops such as Banggood or Amazon . The Flashfish UA1100 model (test report) in a stylish metal housing with a capacity of 1100 Wh took seventh place . The heavy but excellently processed solar generator has an output of up to 1200 W per socket.

The Flashfish UA1100 next to the smaller Flashfish UA550. 

We really liked the fact that the internal ventilation only kicks in from around 300 W of power output. The RRP of the UA1100 is relatively high at over 1000 euros – but the model is available much cheaper in price campaigns – then it’s worth buying.

Although there is neither a remaining time display nor protective caps for the connections, we really like the UA1100 overall. The combination of chic design, decent performance and capacity makes the power station a practical and flexible power storage device for on the go.

If you can manage with less performance and less capacity, you should alternatively take a look at the Flashfish UA550 variant (test report) . It just barely made it into our top 10. This delivers a maximum of 600 W, has 550 Wh on board and is otherwise identical to the UA1100. The smaller model is currently available from Banggood from 466 euros .

The Xmund XD-PS10 (test report) did not set any new standards in the test, but left a reliable and very decent overall impression. The design of the power station is reminiscent of Jackery’s Explorer 1000 model, but the XD-PS10 is significantly smaller with 500 W continuous output and half the capacity (usable 500 Wh).

The design of the Xmund XD-PS10 is reminiscent of the Jackery model, but the XD-PS10 is weaker and also significantly smaller. 

In addition to the high-quality workmanship, we liked the restrained ventilation. Even with a power output of just over 300 W, this power station remains completely silent. Even during charging, no fans start. The charging process with the mains adapter takes almost six hours.

Our two criticisms of the Xmund power station are the high-frequency beeping power supply and the fact that no EU socket is integrated. For 230 V consumers, there is a universal socket that is also compatible with American or Chinese plugs. Everything worked without any problems in the test, but we would still prefer a classic EU socket.

The model cannot currently be found in our price comparison. At Banggood, the model is currently listed for 540 instead of 748 euros.

In addition to the first-placed devices, we also tested a few other models. The formerly third-placed power station Bluetti Poweroak EB150 (test report) is unfortunately almost sold out. The strong power station with high capacity is only available occasionally, but then affordable. The compact Novoo Omni (test report) with 296 Wh, 300 W and PD up to 45 W also just didn’t make it into the ranking.

Another model that is not placed but is worth mentioning is the compact Blitzwolf BW-PG2 (test report) . While the little power station made a decent impression overall, it’s one of only two models that isn’t able to output 230V while charging. It is therefore not possible to supply a consumer while the solar module is being charged. The second device with this limitation is the inexpensive Flashfish A301 (test report) . Despite a low capacity of only 292 Wh, this very compact mini power station offers a decent 320 W and USB-C with PD up to 100 W.

The models Loskii LK-PS31 (test report) , Anker Powerhouse 521 (test report) or the Blitzwolf BW-PG1 (test report) equipped with Bluetooth speakers also fell out of the top 10 . Although these did not do badly in the individual tests, they cannot keep up in comparison to the other models. The compact Bluetti Poweroak AC50S (test report) with wireless charging pad is also interesting.

When buying a power station, you should think carefully about what the device must be able to do. In particular, high capacity and continuous performance drive the price up. Our three best-rated models cost at least 900 euros. In return, it is also possible to operate energy-hungry consumers over longer periods of time.

If you only want to charge the notebook or charge a few lamps or the sound system on the go, you can also get along well with the inexpensive devices. Such applications do not require more than 300 to 500 watts. If the solar generator is to be used when camping, for example, you should definitely consider the volume. If you want to operate notebooks, you should pay attention to the maximum performance of the USB ports.

If you want to use your mobile socket for a short time, you should pay attention to the charging times. No other provider can currently match the record-breaking short loading times of Ecoflow. If you want to charge your power station mainly with solar energy, you should consider the maximum input power to enable the shortest possible charging times. The two test winners, the Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro and the Bluetti AC200Max, are currently best suited here. Our Powerstation theme world shows more about the individual devices .

