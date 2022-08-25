Top 10 solar generators: The best power stations with photovoltaics Power stations charge via a socket or solar and provide electricity independently of the grid. We show the ten best solar generators. 8:00 p.m. tech stage

Self-sufficient and emergency power even in the event of a power failure: Power stations charge from a socket or solar and provide electricity independently of the grid – on the go and at home. We show the ten best solar generators.
Mobile solar generators with an internal battery can not only charge USB gadgets, 12 V consumers and devices with a classic 230 V plug can also be supplied with electricity on the go. For the greatest possible flexibility, the power stations can be charged both with a power supply unit and with solar energy. Together with a photovoltaic panel, a self-sufficient power supply is possible far away from the power grid.
In addition to the design and the battery capacity, the tested models differ mainly in terms of charging times, volume and maximum power. In this top 10 we show the best solar generators from our tests.
overview
We placed the solar generators based on our practical experience and performance data. Depending on the application, however, there may be a different placement. If you want to connect a notebook, for example, you need sufficient power at the USB output, our test winner only manages 60 W here. The fourth-placed model from the manufacturer is significantly weaker overall, but the USB-C port delivers a whopping 100 W.
The situation is similar with the volume of the fans during operation. If the device is to be used when camping in a tent, for example, you should pay special attention to it.
How long the power stations need in combination with a solar panel to be charged depends on the capacity of the battery, the maximum input power, the power of the photovoltaic module and the solar radiation.
capacity
The power stations we have tested so far offer a wide range of possible applications thanks to their different capacities. If you only need little power, for example for a notebook, camera or charger, you can use compact solar generators with a few hundred Wh. If the power supply is to last for many hours or even days, or if power-hungry consumers have to be supplied, then the large power stations with a capacity of more than one kWh (1000 Wh) are of interest.
But what can you actually run for how long with a specified capacity of 1000 Wh? Unfortunately, there is no general answer to this, since the performance and type of consumer make a big difference. Theoretically, a 10W device should work 10 times longer than a 100W device, but you have to consider the conversion losses.
The Ecoflow example shows how different these losses are. As can be seen from the manufacturer’s product page for the Powerstation River, the 288 Wh of the compact solar generator can supply a 10 W lamp with direct current for about 25 hours, but only with alternating current for about 8.5 hours. In general, the losses are lowest when using a 12 V consumer. The losses are highest when connecting a 230 V consumer with low power.
As a rough guide, we can cite our workstation, which was operated via a power station in the tests. This consists of a notebook (90 W), DECT telephone, two 24-inch monitors, a laser printer and some USB consumers. In regular operation (when the printer is on standby and not printing), a load of around 90 to 140 W occurs here. In the test, the specified 1000 Wh is enough to supply this scenario with electricity for 7 to 9 hours.
|Manufacturer
|Jackery
|Bluetti
|anchor
|Ecoflow
|Jackery
|Bluetti
|anchor
|Ecoflow
|Flashfish
|Xmund
|model
|Explorer 2000 Pro
|Poweroak AC200Max
|Powerhouse 757
|delta
|Explorer 1000
|Poweroak EB70
|Power house 535
|river
|UA1100
|XD-PS10
|Battery type & capacity
|Li-Ion NMC 2160Wh
|LiFePO4 2048Wh
|LiFePO4 1229Wh
|Lithium Ion 1260Wh
|Li-Ion NMC 1002Wh
|LiFePO4 716Wh
|LiFePO4 512Wh
|Lithium-ion 288 Wh (expandable by 288 Wh)
|Lithium Ion 1100Wh
|Lithium Ion 500Wh
|Charging time with power pack
|2 hours
|5.5 hours, or 2.5 hours with a second power supply
|1.5 hours
|1.5 hours
|7 hours 40 minutes
|4.5 hours
|5
|1.5 hours
|9 hours
|6 hours
|Dimensions in cm
|38x27x31
|42x28x29
|46x29x24cm
|40x27x21
|33x23x28
|26x19x20
|29x18x25
|29x19x19
|19x20x31
|28x17x22
|Weight in kg
|19.5
|28
|20
|14
|9.7
|9.7
|7.6
|5 (without additional battery)
|13.7
|5
|230 V sockets and power
|2x 2200W
|4x 2200W
|2x 1500W
|4x 1800W
|2x 1000W
|2x 1000W
|2x 500W
|2 x 600 W (with boost 1x 1800 W)
|2x 1200W
|1x 500W
|USB A
|2x 18 W
|4x (2x 3A, 2x 18W)
|4x 12 W
|4x (2x 12W, 2x 18W)
|2x (1x 2.4A, 1x QC3.0)
|2x 3 A
|2x 2.4A
|3x (2x 2.4A, 1x 18W)
|3x (2x 2.4A, 1x QC3.0)
|3x (2x 2.4A, 1x 18W)
|USB-C
|2x 100W
|1x 100W
|2x (1x 60W, 1x 100W)
|2x 60W
|2x 18 W
|2x 100W
|2x 60W
|1x 100W
|1x 60W
|–
|12V
|–
|2x 10A
|–
|–
|–
|2x 10A
|–
|2x 3 A
|2x 10A
|2x 10A
|12V car
|1x 10A
|1x 10A
|1x 10A
|1x
|1x 10A
|1x 200W
|1x 10A
|1x 136W
|1x 10A
|1x 144W
|Entry
|Power Cord 17.5V to 60V 1400W
|Power supply and solar, 1400 W
|Mains cable (1000 W) and solar up to 300 W
|Power Cord (Max 1200W) 10V to 65V 400W
|12 to 30V, 163W
|12 to 28V, 200W
|Power supply and solar, 120 W – optionally additionally via USB-C PD (60 W)
|Power cord (max 250W without additional battery), 10 to 25V, 200W
|12 to 24V
|12 to 24V, 120W
|fan when charging
|yes, quiet
|Yes
|yes, quiet
|no
|no
|Yes
|no
|no
|no
|no
|fan when unloading
|yes, quiet
|Yes
|yes, quiet
|yes, quiet
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|yes, multi-level very quiet
|from 150 W
|only over 300 W
|particularities
|Remaining time display, quick charge function, quiet fan
|Expandable battery, touchscreen, two 15W wireless charging pads, all ports protected, app control
|Remaining time display, fast charging function, can be used as a UPS
|Remaining time display, fast charging function, can be used as a UPS
|In addition to round plugs, there is also an Anderson input for solar modules
|Anderson input, LifePo4, foldable handle, 15W Qi charging pad, noisy power supply
|USB outputs are always active, switch off when a full load is connected, can also charge with 60 W via USB-C
|Remaining time display, with boost up to 1800 W, good ventilation control, expandable battery, app with an insecure WLAN connection
|Metal housing, universal socket instead of Schuko socket
|Power pack beeps, universal socket instead of Schuko socket
|Charging cycles according to the data sheet
|1000+
|3500+
|3000+
|800+
|500+
|2500+
|3000+
|500+
|no
|no
1st place:Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro
The Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro (test report) is a real power pack and the most expensive, largest, heaviest and with 2200 W most powerful power station from our test series. In terms of capacity, the Explorer 2000 Pro is currently the clear leader with 2160 Wh (2.2 kWh). If you also want to operate powerful consumers such as electric saws, high-pressure cleaners, kettles or electric grills, you will finally get sufficient power here.
The photovoltaic charging capacity with the total of six optional SolarSaga 200 solar panels (200 W each), which are available as a set, was particularly impressive in the test. With a total solar output of 1200 W, the XL power station is fully charged in less than three hours. Charging with the mains adapter takes almost two and a half hours thanks to the quick charging function.
The internal fans of the Explorer 2000 Pro are active when operating from around 100 W of power output and power consumption. However, the volume is lower than that of the previously tested power stations and is therefore easy to bear.
2nd place: Bluetti AC200 Max
The very chic Bluetti AC200 Max (test report) came in second – a real premium power station with a whopping weight of 28 kg. With an output of 2200 W, a capacity of 2200 Wh, four 230 V sockets, a large touchscreen, two wireless charging pads and the option of expanding the battery to up to 8192 Wh, this model is technically even better equipped than the Jackery 2000 Pro.
The fact that the AC200Max only came in second is ultimately due to a few small things. On the one hand, the volume under load is higher in a direct comparison. The huge external power supply also deducts points, because manufacturers such as Jackery and Ecoflow offer internal power supplies in the premium segment, which are also significantly stronger. This also results in a loading time that is almost twice as long. Although the AC200Max offers a quick charge function using a second power supply, since this is so bulky, we see the Jackery in the lead in a direct comparison.
3rd place: Anchor Powerhouse 757
The Anker Powerhouse 757 model (test report) surprised us in the test with a successful design and great features including a quick charge function. In the end, Anker threw a perfect opponent into the race for the excellent Ecoflow Delta and even just pushed it out of third place. Ultimately, both devices are comparably equipped. The LiFePO4 batteries of the Powerhouse 757, which have a much longer service life in comparison, are the decisive factor for the better placement. The second major advantage is the USB-C output, which is up to 100 W more powerful.
In terms of price, the maximum charging power via photovoltaics (300 W), the maximum power per socket (1500 W) and a compact design, the Ecoflow Delta is ahead by a nose, but with an investment of this magnitude, we would still rely on longevity.
With a power requirement higher than 1500 W, however, the power station from Anker is unsuitable. Here then the first two placements, the fourth placed Delta or the seventh placed, very compact Ecoflow River come into question.
4th place: Ecoflow Delta
The Ecoflow Delta model (test report) was our test winner for a long time. In some respects, we like the Powerstation even better than the comparatively heavier and bulkier models – but the Delta has to admit defeat in terms of performance and capacity.
In addition to the large capacity of a full 1260 Wh, there is a high continuous output of 1800 W per 230 V socket. And there are four of them on board! Equipped in this way, this solar generator can also be used for heavy consumers and longer periods of use. The screen shows how long the battery lasts or needs to be charged, as well as the power input and power output.