Top 10 solar generators: The best power stations with photovoltaics Power stations charge via a socket or solar and provide electricity independently of the grid. We show the ten best solar generators. 8:00 p.m. tech stage

Mobile solar generators with an internal battery can not only charge USB gadgets, 12 V consumers and devices with a classic 230 V plug can also be supplied with electricity on the go. For the greatest possible flexibility, the power stations can be charged both with a power supply unit and with solar energy. Together with a photovoltaic panel, a self-sufficient power supply is possible far away from the power grid.

In addition to the design and the battery capacity, the tested models differ mainly in terms of charging times, volume and maximum power. In this top 10 we show the best solar generators from our tests.

- Advertisement - We placed the solar generators based on our practical experience and performance data. Depending on the application, however, there may be a different placement. If you want to connect a notebook, for example, you need sufficient power at the USB output, our test winner only manages 60 W here. The fourth-placed model from the manufacturer is significantly weaker overall, but the USB-C port delivers a whopping 100 W.

The situation is similar with the volume of the fans during operation. If the device is to be used when camping in a tent, for example, you should pay special attention to it.

How long the power stations need in combination with a solar panel to be charged depends on the capacity of the battery, the maximum input power, the power of the photovoltaic module and the solar radiation.

capacity

The power stations we have tested so far offer a wide range of possible applications thanks to their different capacities. If you only need little power, for example for a notebook, camera or charger, you can use compact solar generators with a few hundred Wh. If the power supply is to last for many hours or even days, or if power-hungry consumers have to be supplied, then the large power stations with a capacity of more than one kWh (1000 Wh) are of interest.

- Advertisement - But what can you actually run for how long with a specified capacity of 1000 Wh? Unfortunately, there is no general answer to this, since the performance and type of consumer make a big difference. Theoretically, a 10W device should work 10 times longer than a 100W device, but you have to consider the conversion losses.

The Ecoflow example shows how different these losses are. As can be seen from the manufacturer’s product page for the Powerstation River, the 288 Wh of the compact solar generator can supply a 10 W lamp with direct current for about 25 hours, but only with alternating current for about 8.5 hours. In general, the losses are lowest when using a 12 V consumer. The losses are highest when connecting a 230 V consumer with low power.

As a rough guide, we can cite our workstation, which was operated via a power station in the tests. This consists of a notebook (90 W), DECT telephone, two 24-inch monitors, a laser printer and some USB consumers. In regular operation (when the printer is on standby and not printing), a load of around 90 to 140 W occurs here. In the test, the specified 1000 Wh is enough to supply this scenario with electricity for 7 to 9 hours.

Manufacturer Jackery Bluetti anchor Ecoflow Jackery Bluetti anchor Ecoflow Flashfish Xmund model Explorer 2000 Pro Poweroak AC200Max Powerhouse 757 delta Explorer 1000 Poweroak EB70 Power house 535 river UA1100 XD-PS10 Battery type & capacity Li-Ion NMC 2160Wh LiFePO4 2048Wh LiFePO4 1229Wh Lithium Ion 1260Wh Li-Ion NMC 1002Wh LiFePO4 716Wh LiFePO4 512Wh Lithium-ion 288 Wh (expandable by 288 Wh) Lithium Ion 1100Wh Lithium Ion 500Wh Charging time with power pack 2 hours 5.5 hours, or 2.5 hours with a second power supply 1.5 hours 1.5 hours 7 hours 40 minutes 4.5 hours 5 1.5 hours 9 hours 6 hours Dimensions in cm 38x27x31 42x28x29 46x29x24cm 40x27x21 33x23x28 26x19x20 29x18x25 29x19x19 19x20x31 28x17x22 Weight in kg 19.5 28 20 14 9.7 9.7 7.6 5 (without additional battery) 13.7 5 230 V sockets and power 2x 2200W 4x 2200W 2x 1500W 4x 1800W 2x 1000W 2x 1000W 2x 500W 2 x 600 W (with boost 1x 1800 W) 2x 1200W 1x 500W USB A 2x 18 W 4x (2x 3A, 2x 18W) 4x 12 W 4x (2x 12W, 2x 18W) 2x (1x 2.4A, 1x QC3.0) 2x 3 A 2x 2.4A 3x (2x 2.4A, 1x 18W) 3x (2x 2.4A, 1x QC3.0) 3x (2x 2.4A, 1x 18W) USB-C 2x 100W 1x 100W 2x (1x 60W, 1x 100W) 2x 60W 2x 18 W 2x 100W 2x 60W 1x 100W 1x 60W – 12V – 2x 10A – – – 2x 10A – 2x 3 A 2x 10A 2x 10A 12V car 1x 10A 1x 10A 1x 10A 1x 1x 10A 1x 200W 1x 10A 1x 136W 1x 10A 1x 144W Entry Power Cord 17.5V to 60V 1400W Power supply and solar, 1400 W Mains cable (1000 W) and solar up to 300 W Power Cord (Max 1200W) 10V to 65V 400W 12 to 30V, 163W 12 to 28V, 200W Power supply and solar, 120 W – optionally additionally via USB-C PD (60 W) Power cord (max 250W without additional battery), 10 to 25V, 200W 12 to 24V 12 to 24V, 120W fan when charging yes, quiet Yes yes, quiet no no Yes no no no no fan when unloading yes, quiet Yes yes, quiet yes, quiet Yes Yes Yes yes, multi-level very quiet from 150 W only over 300 W particularities Remaining time display, quick charge function, quiet fan Expandable battery, touchscreen, two 15W wireless charging pads, all ports protected, app control Remaining time display, fast charging function, can be used as a UPS Remaining time display, fast charging function, can be used as a UPS In addition to round plugs, there is also an Anderson input for solar modules Anderson input, LifePo4, foldable handle, 15W Qi charging pad, noisy power supply USB outputs are always active, switch off when a full load is connected, can also charge with 60 W via USB-C Remaining time display, with boost up to 1800 W, good ventilation control, expandable battery, app with an insecure WLAN connection Metal housing, universal socket instead of Schuko socket Power pack beeps, universal socket instead of Schuko socket Charging cycles according to the data sheet 1000+ 3500+ 3000+ 800+ 500+ 2500+ 3000+ 500+ no no

1st place:Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro