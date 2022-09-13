Top 10: Small but powerful – the best mini smartphones They still exist: small smartphones. We show the best small cell phones with top features, such as the iPhone 14 Mini, Asus Zenfone 9 or Samsung Galaxy S22. 8:00 p.m. tech stage

They still : smartphones /">smartphones. We show the best small cell phones with top features, such as the iPhone 14 Mini, Asus Zenfone 9 or Samsung Galaxy S22.

Small mobile phones have become rare. Especially with Android devices from Samsung, Xiaomi, Oneplus, Motorola or Realme, large models dominate. Displays with high resolution, plus batteries – smartphones are getting stronger, but also growing in the truest sense of the word. Some might have trouble using a new device comfortably with just one hand. Many of the new mobile devices no longer fit so easily in your pocket. But there are a few exceptions. This includes Apple with the iPhone SE. The small variant for newcomers to the world of Apple devices has only recently received a new edition. Even the top smartphones like the iPhone 13 are available in mini versions – without buyers having to compromise on performance. Fortunately, the new flagship Samsung Galaxy S22 (test report) is also available in a compact version. - Advertisement - The actual size cannot always be inferred from the display of the smartphone alone. The keyword here is screen-to-body ratio. This value describes the ratio of the display size compared to the entire mobile phone housing. For example, the iPhone SE from 2022 with a 4.7-inch screen offers a screen-to-body ratio of around 65 percent. This is primarily due to the home button placed below the screen. The iPhone 13 Mini, on the other hand, offers a screen-to-body ratio of 85 percent with the 5.4-inch display thanks to the lack of a physical home button. With the Samsung Galaxy S22 it is even 87 percent. We explain more on the subject in the Top 10 list: The best smartphones with a particularly large display . Qualcomm Introduces X65 5G Modem with Speeds Up to 10Gbps

When selecting smartphones, we limit ourselves to models with a maximum length of 15 cm – with two exceptions and one foldable. In our opinion, the mobile phone still fits comfortably in the trouser pocket. These smartphones are not really tiny, but they are currently the “smallest” that you can get with good technology. Only the iPhone 13 Mini (test report) is really compact and yet technically top . The iPhone SE has good hardware, but in our opinion it has a design that is no longer up-to-date with a small display area in relation to its own size. The smallest good Android smartphone is already as big as the regular iPhone.

- Advertisement - Especially small Android phones with good hardware are rare. Although there are also significantly more compact mobile phones from lesser-known manufacturers, these often offer simple or outdated technology. If that doesn’t bother you, we recommend the guide to mini cell phones with Android: The smallest smartphones up to 4 inches . Interesting fact: Almost all devices presented here are waterproof according to IP68, the iPhone SE and Google Pixel 6a are at least sufficiently protected against water according to IP67.

1st place: Apple iPhone 13 Mini

With a length of 13.2 cm, the iPhone 13 Mini (test report) is the smallest smartphone in this leaderboard that cannot be folded. The width is 6.5 cm. In terms of dimensions, it corresponds to the predecessor iPhone 12 Mini. Even the 2022 model of the iPhone SE is a bit longer and offers less display area. Due to the compact format, the low weight of 140 g and the powerful hardware, the tiny Apple has more than earned first place.

The workmanship and the design are impeccable. Buyers hardly have to make compromises in terms of technology and equipment. This is almost identical to the iPhone 13. At 5.4 inches, the OLED display is a bit smaller than that of its bigger brother, but it still offers a decent screen-to-body ratio of 85 percent. It is also quite bright with a brightness of up to 800 cd/m². The resolution is slightly lower at 2,340 x 1,080 pixels, but due to the smaller display it still ensures a razor-sharp pixel density of 476 ppi. However, the refresh rate is only 60 Hertz. Modern Android smartphones from the middle class create 90 to 120 Hertz here.

The powerful Apple Bionic A15 provides enough power. The working memory is not excessively large with 4 GB of RAM, but due to the good interaction of software and hardware in Apple devices, it is more than enough. The camera uses two lenses, each with 12 megapixels, one of which is intended for wide-angle shots. The compact format has one disadvantage: the battery has a very low capacity of 2438 mAh compared to Android models. Despite the efficient energy management of iOS, this ensures natural limits for the battery life, which is just under 10 hours on average when using multimedia. The bigger brother should last about 1 hour longer here.

Unfortunately, there will no longer be an iPhone 14 Mini. We can envision a fourth-gen iPhone SE possibly following in the footsteps of the “smallest” iPhone in 2023, possibly with an updated iPhone XR-style home button-less design.

2nd place: iPhone 13 Pro

While the normal iPhone 13 is technically identical to the iPhone 13 Mini except for the battery, the iPhone 13 Pro offers a 6.1-inch display with OLED with a significantly higher brightness of up to 1000 cd/m² and a refresh rate of 120 Hertz. This ensures a smoother display when scrolling and videos. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro are roughly the same size as the Samsung Galaxy S22.

The Pro model also offers a more powerful GPU in the Bionic A15 chip with five instead of four cores, which ensures even better performance. At 200 g, it is significantly heavier than the Galaxy S22 and, with prices starting at 1000 euros, it is also expensive. Compared to the iPhone 13, a telephoto lens is also used.

3rd place: Asus Zenfone 9