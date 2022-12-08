TOP 10! Most searched cell phone in November 2022 on TudoCelular

Another detail worth mentioning is that TechSmart’s ranking is based on surveys by readers on the site. All data is collected in our own database. Therefore, it is important to highlight that the cell phones that appear in the list are not selected by preference of the editors.

However, before proceeding to the complete list, it is important to emphasize that this ranking is essential for us to know which are the devices that most arouse the interest of the Europeian consumer. In addition, Internet users can also stay on top of current market trends.

The month of November is over and, as usual, now is the time for you to stay inside and find out which were the most searched smartphones here at TechSmart.

As in the previous listing, the Redmi Note 11 continues to occupy the 1st position in the number of searches in the last 30 days, but now it is followed by two Samsung smartphones: Galaxy A53 and M53.

In addition, Motorola remains on the list, with the brand maintaining the Moto G52 and G22 now in fourth and fifth place. Finally, it is necessary to highlight Samsung’s robustness in the November ranking, since the Korean has six devices in the list.

Without further ado, let’s find out which were the most searched smartphones during the month of November here at TechSmart. The list starts with least and goes to most wanted.

Taking the opportunity, tell us your opinion about the ranking in the comments field.