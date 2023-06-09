Home Tech News TOP 10! Most searched cell phone in May 2023 on TudoCelular

TechSmart brought a new edition of the traditional report that lists the most searched cell phone models on the site in the previous month, in this case in May 2023. The ranking brings together models from different segments of brands such as Samsung, Motorola, Xiaomi, Redmi, etc.

This month, Redmi and Samsung got three positions in the ranking, while Motorola got two and POCO got one.

First place went to the Redmi Note 12, announced by the brand as one of the cost-effective champions. The Samsung Galaxy A54 took second place and conquered users for being a complete intermediary. Closing the podium, we have the South Korean again with the Galaxy A14 5G, an interesting entry-level model that brings 5G connectivity.

Check out the ten most searched cell phones on TechSmart in May below:

10 – Redmi Note 12 Pro
9 – Motorola Moto G22
8 – Motorola Moto G52
7 – Samsung Galaxy M54
6 – Redmi Note 11S
5 – Xiaomi 12S
4 – POCO X5 Pro
3 – Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
2 – Samsung Galaxy A54
1 – Redmi Note 12

