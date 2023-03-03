TOP 10! Most searched cell phone in February 2023 on TudoCelular

O AllCellular releases this Thursday (2) a new edition of the traditional report that lists the most searched smartphone models on the website in the previous month, in this case February 2023. The ranking brings together both entry-level and intermediate models and advanced options from brands like Samsung , Motorola, Xiaomi, Redmi, etc.

Data referring to the month of February show that the new generation of the Galaxy S23 line, from South Korea, stood out in recent weeks, conquering (deservedly) two positions in the top 10, but without reaching the top three positions, occupied by Redmi (1st). , Galaxy (2nd) and, again, the Xiaomi subsidiary (3rd).