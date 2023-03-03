TOP 10! Most searched cell phone in February 2023 on TudoCelular

O AllCellular releases this Thursday (2) a new edition of the traditional report that lists the most searched smartphone models on the website in the previous month, in this case February 2023. The ranking brings together both entry-level and intermediate models and advanced options from brands like Samsung , Motorola, Xiaomi, Redmi, etc.
Data referring to the month of February show that the new generation of the Galaxy S23 line, from South Korea, stood out in recent weeks, conquering (deservedly) two positions in the top 10, but without reaching the top three positions, occupied by Redmi (1st). , Galaxy (2nd) and, again, the Xiaomi subsidiary (3rd).
Some intermediate Motorola cell phones also appeared in the monthly survey, occupying considerable space both in searches on the site and in the Europeian market, revealing user preferences for more affordable options, but also a strong public curiosity for the new flagships.
Check out the 10 most searched smartphones in 2022 below!
- The Poco X5 Pro is available on Amazon for BRL 2,185.
- The Samsung Galaxy S23 is available from Zema for BRL 5,099 and on Amazon for BRL 5,399.
- The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is available at Casas Bahia for BRL 8,549 and on Amazon for BRL 9,299.
- The Motorola Moto G52 is available at Extra for BRL 1,208. The cost-benefit is excellent and this is one of the best models in this price range.
- The Samsung Galaxy A23 is available at Extra for BRL 1,142. The cost-benefit is excellent and this is the best model in this price range.
- The Samsung Galaxy A13 is available at Casas Bahia for BRL 1,020 and in Magazine Luiza by BRL 1,079. The cost-benefit is excellent and this is the best model in this price range.
- The Motorola Moto G22 is available at Extra for BRL 998. The cost-benefit is good. There are 12 best models.
- The Redmi Note 11S is available on Amazon for BRL 1,308. The cost-benefit is average and this is the best model in this price range.
- The Redmi Note 11 is available on Amazon for BRL 1,099. The cost-benefit is excellent but there are 4 better models.
- The Samsung Galaxy A53 is available at Extra for BRL 1,935. The cost-benefit is average and this is one of the best models in this price range.