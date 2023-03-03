5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech NewsTOP 10! Most searched cell phone in February 2023 on TudoCelular

TOP 10! Most searched cell phone in February 2023 on TudoCelular

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
TOP 10! Most searched cell phone in February 2023 on TudoCelular
top 10 most searched cell phone in february 2023 on.jpeg
- Advertisement -

O AllCellular releases this Thursday (2) a new edition of the traditional report that lists the most searched smartphone models on the website in the previous month, in this case February 2023. The ranking brings together both entry-level and intermediate models and advanced options from brands like Samsung , Motorola, Xiaomi, Redmi, etc.

Data referring to the month of February show that the new generation of the Galaxy S23 line, from South Korea, stood out in recent weeks, conquering (deservedly) two positions in the top 10, but without reaching the top three positions, occupied by Redmi (1st). , Galaxy (2nd) and, again, the Xiaomi subsidiary (3rd).

Some intermediate Motorola cell phones also appeared in the monthly survey, occupying considerable space both in searches on the site and in the Europeian market, revealing user preferences for more affordable options, but also a strong public curiosity for the new flagships.

- Advertisement -

Check out the 10 most searched smartphones in 2022 below!

10 – Samsung Galaxy S23
9 – POCO X5 Pro
8 – Motorola Moto G22
7 – Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
6 – Samsung Galaxy A23
5 – Samsung Galaxy A53
4 – Motorola Moto G52
3 – Redmi Note 11S
2 – Samsung Galaxy A13
1 – Redmi Note 11
  • The Poco X5 Pro is available on Amazon for BRL 2,185.
  • The Samsung Galaxy S23 is available from Zema for BRL 5,099 and on Amazon for BRL 5,399.
  • The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is available at Casas Bahia for BRL 8,549 and on Amazon for BRL 9,299.
  • The Motorola Moto G52 is available at Extra for BRL 1,208. The cost-benefit is excellent and this is one of the best models in this price range.
  • The Samsung Galaxy A23 is available at Extra for BRL 1,142. The cost-benefit is excellent and this is the best model in this price range.
  • The Samsung Galaxy A13 is available at Casas Bahia for BRL 1,020 and in Magazine Luiza by BRL 1,079. The cost-benefit is excellent and this is the best model in this price range.
  • The Motorola Moto G22 is available at Extra for BRL 998. The cost-benefit is good. There are 12 best models.
  • The Redmi Note 11S is available on Amazon for BRL 1,308. The cost-benefit is average and this is the best model in this price range.
  • The Redmi Note 11 is available on Amazon for BRL 1,099. The cost-benefit is excellent but there are 4 better models.
  • The Samsung Galaxy A53 is available at Extra for BRL 1,935. The cost-benefit is average and this is one of the best models in this price range.
(updated March 02, 2023, 5:26 PM)

Do you want Siri to announce when your iPhone is 100% charged?

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

Melhores jogos para Android e iOS da semana [02/03/2023]

Março chegou, e o novo mês está trazendo consigo uma série de novidades em...
Microsoft

The Mandalorian: Logitech G launches wireless headphones with design inspired by the Disney Plus series

The Mandalorian is one of the most successful series on Disney Plus and, to...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.