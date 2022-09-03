TOP 10! Most searched cell phone in August 2022 on TudoCelular

After a month full of interesting market launches, the time has come to find out which were the most searched cell phones on TechSmart in August 2022. We prepared the ranking with data collected in our own database, which has hundreds of models registered with their complete technical sheets.
The list reflects the interest of Europeian consumers in intermediate and “ex-top-of-the-line” cell phones that have had their prices reduced over time and, therefore, have become attractive options amid the dominance of cost-effective devices — see the iPhone 11, which resurfaces in our rankings after nearly three years since its release.
In total, we have five positions occupied by Samsung models; two by Motorola; two by Xiaomi with the Redmi brand; and only one by Apple. The Redmi Note 11 maintains the title of the most searched cell phone on TechSmart for the 5th consecutive month, while the podium is completed by the Galaxy M23 and Galaxy M52 — the only ones on the list that are compatible with 5G.
Without further ado, check out the ten most sought after cell phones by TechSmart readers below! The list includes our review videos for you to know more details about the devices and their respective average national retail prices.
- The Samsung Galaxy M23 is available at Extra for BRL 1,546. The cost-benefit is medium and this is the best model in this price range.
- The Motorola Moto G22 is available on Amazon for BRL 1,042.
- Redmi Note 11S is available on Amazon for BRL 1,430. The cost-benefit is Good and this is the best model in this price range.
- Redmi Note 11 is available on Amazon for BRL 1,164. The cost-benefit is incredible and this is the best model in this price range.
- The Samsung Galaxy A03 is available at FastShop for BRL 849 and on Amazon for BRL 923. The cost-benefit is incredible and this is the best model in this price range.
- The Samsung Galaxy M52 is available at Extra for BRL 1,626. The cost-benefit is Good and this is one of the best models in this price range.
- The Motorola Moto G60 is available at Magazine Luiza for BRL 1,359. The cost-benefit is Good. There are 7 better models.
- The Samsung Galaxy A32 is available at Magazine Luiza for BRL 1,484. The cost-benefit is medium and this is the best model in this price range.
- The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is available on Amazon for BRL 2,330. The cost-benefit is medium but this is the best model in this price range.
- The Apple iPhone 11 is available from FastShop for BRL 3,149 and in Magazine Luiza for BRL 3,509.