TOP 10! Most searched cell phone in April 2023 on TudoCelular

With the end of another month, TechSmart once again brings together the 10 most searched smartphone models on the site in April. The ranking brings cell phones from different price segments and brands.
Samsung, for example, stood out with more affordable models like the Galaxy M53, Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy M54 and the Galaxy A54, while Motorola appears with the Moto G22 and Moto G52.
In addition, there are cell phones from Chinese factories, such as the Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 11 and Poco X5 Pro, showing a general interest in the models.
Check below the 10 most searched smartphones of the last month!
10 – Samsung Galaxy M53
9 – Motorola Moto G22
8 – Motorola Moto G52
7 – Redmi Note 11
6 – Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
5 – Samsung Galaxy M54
4 – Redmi Note 11S
3 – Poco X5 Pro
2 – Samsung Galaxy A54
1 – Redmi Note 12
- The Samsung Galaxy M54 is available at Extra for BRL 1,869. The cost-benefit is average and this is one of the best models in this price range.
- The Samsung Galaxy A54 is available at Extra for BRL 1,899. The cost-benefit is average and this is the best model in this price range.
- The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is available at Eletro Ideal for BRL 1,071 and at Extra by BRL 1,151. The cost-benefit is excellent and this is the best model in this price range.
- The Poco X5 Pro is available on Amazon for BRL 2,081.
- The Redmi Note 12 is available on Amazon for BRL 804. The cost-benefit is good. There are 10 best models.
- The Motorola Moto G52 is available from Girafa for BRL 1,098 and at Extra by BRL 1,169. The cost-benefit is excellent and this is one of the best models in this price range.
- The Samsung Galaxy M53 is available at Magazine Luiza for BRL 1,699. The cost-benefit is average and this is the best model in this price range.
- The Motorola Moto G22 is available at Extra for BRL 899. The cost-benefit is average and this is the best model in this price range.
- The Redmi Note 11S is available on Amazon for BRL 1,210. The cost-benefit is average but this is the best model in this price range.
- The Redmi Note 11 is available on Amazon for BRL 1,019. The cost-benefit is good and this is the best model in this price range.
(updated May 02, 2023 at 9:02 pm)
