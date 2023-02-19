Top 10 Most Popular Cat Breeds in USA 2023

- Advertisement -

According to the Cat Fanciers’ Association (CFA) rankings for 2023, the top 10 most popular cat breeds in the United States are:

These rankings are based on CFA registration statistics, which track the number of cats of each breed registered with the organization each year. It’s worth noting that popularity rankings can change from year to year and can also vary depending on the region or area.

Exotic

The Exotic Cat, also known as the Exotic Shorthair, is a breed of cat that was developed in the United States. They are a cross between Persian and American Shorthair cats, and they have a similar appearance to the Persian but with short, dense fur.

Exotic Cats have a compact, muscular build and a round face with a flat nose and large, expressive eyes. They come in a wide range of colors and patterns, and are known for their friendly and affectionate personalities. They are often described as being more playful and energetic than Persians, but also more laid-back than American Shorthairs.

Exotic Cats are generally low-maintenance cats that require minimal grooming. They are also known for their quiet and docile temperaments, and are often used as therapy cats. They are good with children and other pets, and they make great indoor companions for those who are looking for a loving and affectionate cat.

Overall, Exotic Cats are friendly and affectionate cats that make great companions for those who are looking for a low-maintenance and easy-going breed. They are particularly well-suited for individuals and families who live in apartments or small homes, as they require minimal exercise and do well in indoor environments. However, like all cat breeds, they may be prone to certain health issues, such as respiratory problems and eye infections, and may require regular veterinary care to stay healthy.

Ragdoll

The Ragdoll is a breed of cat that was developed in the United States. They are a large, affectionate breed known for their docile personalities and floppy, relaxed body posture.

Ragdolls have a muscular build and soft, long fur that comes in a variety of colors and patterns. They are known for their large, blue eyes, and for their laid-back and gentle nature. Ragdolls are often described as being “people-oriented” cats, and they are known for their love of human company. They are often used as therapy cats and make great indoor companions for those who are looking for a loving and affectionate cat.

Ragdolls are generally low-maintenance cats that require minimal grooming. They are also known for their docile and relaxed temperaments, and they are good with children and other pets. However, they may be prone to certain health issues, such as heart disease and bladder problems, and may require regular veterinary care to stay healthy.

Overall, Ragdolls are affectionate and laid-back cats that make great companions for those who are looking for a loving and easy-going breed. They are particularly well-suited for individuals and families who live in apartments or small homes, as they require minimal exercise and do well in indoor environments. However, like all cat breeds, they may have their own unique health issues and require regular veterinary care to stay healthy.

British Shorthair

The British Shorthair is a breed of cat that originated in Great Britain. They are a large, muscular breed known for their dense, plush coat, which comes in a variety of colors and patterns.

British Shorthairs have a round head and a stocky, cobby body with short, thick legs. They have large, round eyes and a friendly, easy-going personality. British Shorthairs are often described as being independent cats, but they are also affectionate and enjoy the company of their human families. They are good with children and other pets, and they make great indoor companions for those who are looking for a loving and affectionate cat.

British Shorthairs are generally low-maintenance cats that require minimal grooming. They are also known for their calm and adaptable temperaments, and they are well-suited to indoor environments. However, they may be prone to certain health issues, such as obesity and heart disease, and may require regular veterinary care to stay healthy.

Overall, British Shorthairs are affectionate and easy-going cats that make great companions for those who are looking for a low-maintenance breed. They are particularly well-suited for individuals and families who live in apartments or small homes, as they require minimal exercise and do well in indoor environments. However, like all cat breeds, they may have their own unique health issues and require regular veterinary care to stay healthy.

Persian

The Persian Cat is a breed of cat that is well-known for its long, luxurious fur and distinctive flat face. This breed has a long and rich history and is one of the oldest cat breeds, originating from Persia (now Iran).

Persians have a round head and short, stocky body with short, thick legs. They have a thick, dense coat that comes in a variety of colors and patterns. Persians are known for their gentle and affectionate personalities, and they enjoy lounging and being pampered. They are often described as being independent cats, but they also enjoy the company of their human families. They are good with children and other pets, and they make great indoor companions for those who are looking for a loving and affectionate cat.

Persian Cats require regular grooming to keep their fur from matting, and they are prone to certain health issues, such as respiratory problems and eye infections. They may require regular veterinary care to stay healthy.

Overall, Persian Cats are affectionate and laid-back cats that make great companions for those who are looking for a low-maintenance breed. They are particularly well-suited for individuals and families who live in apartments or small homes, as they require minimal exercise and do well in indoor environments. However, due to their long fur and specific grooming needs, they may require more attention and care than some other cat breeds.

Maine Coon

The Maine Coon is a breed of cat that originated in North America, specifically in the state of Maine. They are a large, muscular breed known for their distinctive tufted ears, long, shaggy coat, and bushy tail.

Maine Coons have a rectangular body shape and a square muzzle, with large, expressive eyes. They have a friendly and playful personality, and are often described as being “gentle giants.” Maine Coons are known for their intelligence and are easily trained. They are good with children and other pets, and they make great indoor companions for those who are looking for a loving and affectionate cat.

Maine Coons have a thick, shaggy coat that comes in a variety of colors and patterns, and they require regular grooming to prevent matting. They are generally healthy cats, but may be prone to certain health issues, such as hip dysplasia and heart disease, and may require regular veterinary care to stay healthy.

Overall, Maine Coons are friendly and playful cats that make great companions for those who are looking for a sociable and intelligent breed. They are particularly well-suited for individuals and families who live in larger homes, as they are a larger breed and require more space than some other cat breeds. However, they are adaptable and can do well in a variety of living situations, as long as they receive proper care and attention.

American Shorthair

The American Shorthair is a breed of cat that originated in the United States. They are a medium-sized breed known for their short, dense coat, which comes in a variety of colors and patterns.

American Shorthairs have a round head and a sturdy, muscular body with strong legs. They have large, expressive eyes and a friendly, easy-going personality. American Shorthairs are often described as being independent cats, but they are also affectionate and enjoy the company of their human families. They are good with children and other pets, and they make great indoor companions for those who are looking for a low-maintenance and adaptable cat.

American Shorthairs are generally healthy cats that require minimal grooming. However, they may be prone to certain health issues, such as obesity and dental problems, and may require regular veterinary care to stay healthy.

Overall, American Shorthairs are affectionate and easy-going cats that make great companions for those who are looking for a low-maintenance breed. They are particularly well-suited for individuals and families who live in apartments or small homes, as they require minimal exercise and do well in indoor environments. They are also adaptable and can do well in a variety of living situations, as long as they receive proper care and attention.

Scottish Fold

The Scottish Fold is a breed of cat that is known for its distinctive ears that fold forward and downward. This breed was first discovered in Scotland in the 1960s and has since become a popular breed around the world.

Scottish Folds have a round head and a sturdy, medium-sized body with short legs. Their distinctive folded ears give them a unique appearance, and they have large, expressive eyes. Scottish Folds are known for their friendly and affectionate personalities, and they enjoy being around their human families. They are good with children and other pets, and they make great indoor companions for those who are looking for a loving and sociable cat.

Scottish Folds have a dense, plush coat that comes in a variety of colors and patterns. They require regular grooming to keep their coat in good condition, but they are generally a low-maintenance breed. Scottish Folds may be prone to certain health issues, such as arthritis and ear infections, and may require regular veterinary care to stay healthy.

Overall, Scottish Folds are friendly and affectionate cats that make great companions for those who are looking for a loving and sociable breed. They are particularly well-suited for individuals and families who live in apartments or small homes, as they require minimal exercise and do well in indoor environments. However, due to their unique ear structure, Scottish Folds may not be suitable for breeding, and it is important to choose a reputable breeder if you are interested in adding one of these cats to your family.

Devon Rex

The Devon Rex is a breed of cat that is known for its unique curly coat and large ears. This breed originated in Devon, England, in the 1960s, and has since become a popular breed around the world.

Devon Rex cats have a distinctive appearance with their curly, soft coat and large, low-set ears. They have a small to medium-sized body that is slim and muscular. They have large, expressive eyes and a playful, energetic personality. Devon Rex cats are known for their love of human company and are often described as being “dog-like” in their behavior. They are good with children and other pets and make great indoor companions for those who are looking for a fun and active cat.

Devon Rex cats require regular grooming to keep their coat in good condition, and they may be prone to certain health issues, such as dental problems and skin allergies. However, with proper care and attention, they can live long and healthy lives.

Overall, the Devon Rex is a fun and active cat that makes a great companion for those who are looking for a unique and affectionate breed. They are particularly well-suited for individuals and families who live in apartments or small homes, as they require minimal exercise and do well in indoor environments. They are also an excellent choice for those who suffer from allergies, as their unique coat may produce less dander than other breeds.

Siamese

The Siamese is a breed of cat that is known for its distinctive color-point coat, which features a light-colored body and darker “points” on the face, ears, paws, and tail. This breed is believed to have originated in Thailand (formerly known as Siam) and was first introduced to the Western world in the late 19th century.

Siamese cats have a sleek, muscular body with long, slender legs and a wedge-shaped head. They have bright blue eyes and a short, fine coat that requires minimal grooming. Siamese cats are known for their high intelligence and their talkative nature – they are often referred to as the “voice of the cat world” due to their loud and distinctive vocalizations. They are also known for their strong personalities and can be quite demanding when it comes to attention and affection.

Siamese cats are loyal and affectionate companions and often form strong bonds with their human families. They are good with children and other pets, but they do require plenty of social interaction and mental stimulation to prevent boredom and destructive behavior. They are also prone to certain health issues, such as dental problems and respiratory infections, and may require regular veterinary care to stay healthy.

Overall, the Siamese is a striking and intelligent cat that makes a great companion for those who are looking for a talkative and affectionate breed. They are particularly well-suited for individuals and families who have plenty of time to devote to their pets and who are looking for a cat with a strong personality and a high level of interaction.

Sphynx

The Sphynx is a breed of cat that is known for its lack of fur and unique appearance. This breed originated in Canada in the 1960s and is a result of selective breeding.

Sphynx cats have a distinctive hairless coat and large, pointed ears. They have a muscular body and a wedge-shaped head with a strong, prominent chin. They have a friendly, outgoing personality and are often described as being dog-like in their behavior. They are highly intelligent and enjoy playing games and learning new tricks.

Despite their lack of fur, Sphynx cats require regular grooming to keep their skin healthy and clean. They are also prone to certain health issues, such as skin infections and respiratory problems, and may require regular veterinary care to stay healthy.

Overall, the Sphynx is a unique and affectionate cat that makes a great companion for those who are looking for a breed that is a little different. They are particularly well-suited for individuals who suffer from allergies, as their lack of fur may produce less dander than other breeds. They are also a good choice for those who are looking for an active and playful breed, as they enjoy playing games and interacting with their human families.