Top 10 LaserJet Color Printers 2023

If you’re looking for a color laser printer that can handle high volume printing, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we’ll be exploring the top 10 laserjet color printers of 2023, and what makes them stand out from the rest.

HP Color LaserJet Enterprise M653dn Canon Color imageCLASS MF644Cdw Xerox Phaser 6510/DNI Brother HL-L3270CDW Dell C1760nw Lexmark C2535dw Samsung Xpress C430W Epson AcuLaser C9300DTN Konica Minolta Bizhub C3100P Ricoh SP C261SFNw

HP Color LaserJet Enterprise M653d

The HP Color LaserJet Enterprise M653dn is a top-of-the-line color laser printer that’s designed for high-volume printing. It offers fast print speeds, high-quality prints, and a range of connectivity options, including Wi-Fi and Ethernet.

Canon Color imageCLASS MF644Cdw

The Canon Color imageCLASS MF644Cdw is a versatile color laser printer that’s perfect for small offices and workgroups. It offers fast print speeds, high-quality prints, and a range of features, including mobile printing and scanning.

Xerox Phaser 6510/DNI

The Xerox Phaser 6510/DNI is a reliable and efficient color laser printer that’s designed for small offices and workgroups. It offers fast print speeds, high-quality prints, and a range of connectivity options, including Wi-Fi and Ethernet.

Brother HL-L3270CDW

The Brother HL-L3270CDW is a compact and affordable color laser printer that’s perfect for home offices and small businesses. It offers fast print speeds, high-quality prints, and a range of features, including mobile printing and wireless connectivity.

Dell C1760nw

The Dell C1760nw is a budget-friendly color laser printer that’s perfect for home offices and small businesses. It offers fast print speeds, high-quality prints, and a range of features, including Wi-Fi connectivity.

Lexmark C2535dw

The Lexmark C2535dw is a reliable and efficient color laser printer that’s designed for small to medium-sized offices. It offers fast print speeds, high-quality prints, and a range of features, including mobile printing and wireless connectivity.

Samsung Xpress C430W

The Samsung Xpress C430W is a compact and affordable color laser printer that’s perfect for home offices and small businesses. It offers fast print speeds, high-quality prints, and a range of features, including mobile printing and wireless connectivity.

Epson AcuLaser C9300DTN

The Epson AcuLaser C9300DTN is a high-end color laser printer that’s designed for large offices and workgroups. It offers fast print speeds, high-quality prints, and a range of features, including duplex printing and advanced security features.

Konica Minolta Bizhub C3100P

The Konica Minolta Bizhub C3100P is a powerful color laser printer that’s designed for small to medium-sized offices. It offers fast print speeds, high-quality prints, and a range of features, including mobile printing and wireless connectivity.

Ricoh SP C261SFNw

The Ricoh SP C261SFNw is a versatile color laser printer that’s perfect for small offices and workgroups. It offers fast print speeds, high-quality prints, and a range of features, including mobile printing and wireless connectivity.

In conclusion, the above 10 color laser printers are some of the best options available in 2023. Whether you’re looking for a high-end printer for your large office or a budget-friendly option for your home office, there’s a color laser printer on this list that’s sure to meet your needs.