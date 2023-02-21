top 10 high end gaming pc

- Advertisement -

The top 10 high-end gaming PCs in no particular order are:

Alienware Aurora R11

The Alienware Aurora R11 is a high-end gaming desktop that offers powerful performance and a sleek design. It is designed to deliver the ultimate gaming experience with its advanced hardware and customizable features.

The Aurora R11 is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core processor, with up to 10 cores and 20 threads, making it capable of handling even the most demanding games and applications. It also comes with up to 64GB of DDR4 memory, which provides plenty of room for multitasking and heavy workloads.

The graphics performance is provided by the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics cards, which support ray tracing and AI-enhanced graphics rendering. This makes the Aurora R11 an excellent choice for gamers who want to experience the latest games with stunning visuals.

In terms of storage, the Aurora R11 comes with up to 2TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage, which provides fast load times and plenty of space for storing games, videos, and other files. It also features customizable RGB lighting, with full customization options for the AlienFX lighting system.

The Aurora R11 also features Alienware’s Command Center, which allows users to customize their PC’s performance and lighting settings. Additionally, the system comes with a range of ports and connectivity options, including USB 3.1 Type-A and Type-C ports, HDMI and DisplayPort outputs, and an Ethernet port.

Overall, the Alienware Aurora R11 is a powerful and customizable high-end gaming desktop that provides excellent performance and a sleek design. It’s a great choice for gamers who want to experience the latest games with stunning visuals and high frame rates.

Corsair One i200

The Corsair One i200 is a high-end gaming PC that offers exceptional performance in a compact form factor. It is designed to deliver top-notch gaming and workstation performance with its advanced hardware components.

The Corsair One i200 is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i9 processor with 10 cores and 20 threads, providing the processing power needed for demanding tasks such as gaming, content creation, and workstation applications. It also comes with up to 64GB of DDR4 memory, which provides plenty of room for multitasking and heavy workloads.

The graphics performance is provided by the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics cards, which support ray tracing and AI-enhanced graphics rendering, making the Corsair One i200 an excellent choice for gamers who want to experience the latest games with stunning visuals.

In terms of storage, the Corsair One i200 comes with up to 2TB of NVMe SSD storage, which provides fast load times and plenty of space for storing games, videos, and other files. It also features liquid cooling to keep the system running at optimal temperatures during long gaming sessions.

The Corsair One i200 also features an array of ports and connectivity options, including Thunderbolt 3, HDMI, and DisplayPort outputs, as well as multiple USB 3.2 Gen 1 and Gen 2 Type-A and Type-C ports. The system also features customizable RGB lighting, which can be controlled using Corsair’s iCUE software.

Overall, the Corsair One i200 is a powerful and compact high-end gaming PC that delivers exceptional performance and a sleek design. It’s a great choice for gamers and content creators who demand top-notch performance in a small form factor.

ASUS ROG Strix GA15

The ASUS ROG Strix GA15 is a high-end gaming desktop that is designed to deliver top-notch gaming performance. It comes in a sleek and stylish case and is powered by advanced hardware components that make it a top performer.

The ROG Strix GA15 is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core processor, with up to 8 cores and 16 threads, providing the processing power needed for demanding games and applications. It also comes with up to 32GB of DDR4 memory, which provides plenty of room for multitasking and heavy workloads.

The graphics performance is provided by the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics cards, which support ray tracing and AI-enhanced graphics rendering. This makes the ROG Strix GA15 an excellent choice for gamers who want to experience the latest games with stunning visuals.

In terms of storage, the ROG Strix GA15 comes with up to 1TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage, which provides fast load times and plenty of space for storing games, videos, and other files. It also features customizable RGB lighting, with full customization options for the Aura Sync RGB lighting system.

The ROG Strix GA15 also features ASUS’ AI Cooling technology, which helps to regulate the temperature of the system to prevent overheating during long gaming sessions. Additionally, it comes with a range of ports and connectivity options, including USB 3.2 Type-A and Type-C ports, HDMI and DisplayPort outputs, and an Ethernet port.

Overall, the ASUS ROG Strix GA15 is a powerful and stylish high-end gaming desktop that provides excellent performance and a range of features that make it a great choice for gamers who demand top-notch gaming performance.

Origin Chronos

The Origin Chronos is a high-end gaming desktop that is designed to deliver exceptional gaming performance in a small and compact form factor. It features top-of-the-line hardware components and is highly customizable to meet the specific needs of gamers and power users.

The Origin Chronos is powered by a range of Intel and AMD processors, including the 11th Gen Intel Core and AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors. This provides exceptional processing power for demanding games and applications. It also comes with up to 128GB of DDR4 memory, which provides plenty of room for multitasking and heavy workloads.

The graphics performance is provided by a range of NVIDIA GeForce RTX and AMD Radeon RX graphics cards, which support ray tracing and AI-enhanced graphics rendering. This makes the Origin Chronos an excellent choice for gamers who want to experience the latest games with stunning visuals.

In terms of storage, the Origin Chronos comes with up to 2TB of NVMe SSD storage, which provides fast load times and plenty of space for storing games, videos, and other files. It also features a liquid cooling system to keep the system running at optimal temperatures during long gaming sessions.

The Origin Chronos also features a range of ports and connectivity options, including USB 3.2 Type-A and Type-C ports, HDMI and DisplayPort outputs, and an Ethernet port. It can be customized with a range of options, including different case designs, cooling solutions, and lighting options.

Overall, the Origin Chronos is a powerful and customizable high-end gaming desktop that provides exceptional performance and a range of features that make it a great choice for gamers and power users who demand top-notch gaming performance in a compact form factor.

HP Omen Obelisk

The HP Omen Obelisk is a high-end gaming desktop that is designed to deliver excellent gaming performance in a sleek and stylish package. It is powered by advanced hardware components and features a range of customization options that make it a great choice for gamers who want a powerful and customizable gaming system.

The HP Omen Obelisk is powered by a range of Intel and AMD processors, including the 11th Gen Intel Core and AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors. This provides exceptional processing power for demanding games and applications. It also comes with up to 64GB of DDR4 memory, which provides plenty of room for multitasking and heavy workloads.

The graphics performance is provided by a range of NVIDIA GeForce RTX and AMD Radeon RX graphics cards, which support ray tracing and AI-enhanced graphics rendering. This makes the HP Omen Obelisk an excellent choice for gamers who want to experience the latest games with stunning visuals.

In terms of storage, the HP Omen Obelisk comes with up to 1TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage, which provides fast load times and plenty of space for storing games, videos, and other files. It also features a liquid cooling system to keep the system running at optimal temperatures during long gaming sessions.

The HP Omen Obelisk also features a range of ports and connectivity options, including USB 3.2 Type-A and Type-C ports, HDMI and DisplayPort outputs, and an Ethernet port. It can be customized with a range of options, including different case designs, cooling solutions, and lighting options.

Overall, the HP Omen Obelisk is a powerful and customizable high-end gaming desktop that provides exceptional performance and a range of features that make it a great choice for gamers who demand top-notch gaming performance in a stylish and sleek package.

Maingear F131

The Maingear F131 is a high-end gaming desktop that is designed for gamers who demand the best performance possible. It is built with premium components and features a sleek and stylish design that is sure to impress.

The Maingear F131 is powered by a range of Intel processors, including the 11th Gen Intel Core processors, which provide exceptional processing power for demanding games and applications. It also comes with up to 128GB of DDR4 memory, which provides plenty of room for multitasking and heavy workloads.

The graphics performance is provided by a range of NVIDIA GeForce RTX and AMD Radeon RX graphics cards, which support ray tracing and AI-enhanced graphics rendering. This makes the Maingear F131 an excellent choice for gamers who want to experience the latest games with stunning visuals.

In terms of storage, the Maingear F131 comes with up to 4TB of NVMe SSD storage, which provides fast load times and plenty of space for storing games, videos, and other files. It also features a liquid cooling system to keep the system running at optimal temperatures during long gaming sessions.

The Maingear F131 also features a range of ports and connectivity options, including USB 3.2 Type-A and Type-C ports, HDMI and DisplayPort outputs, and an Ethernet port. It can be customized with a range of options, including different case designs, cooling solutions, and lighting options.

Overall, the Maingear F131 is a powerful and customizable high-end gaming desktop that provides exceptional performance and a range of features that make it a great choice for gamers who demand top-notch gaming performance in a stylish and sleek package.

CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme Liquid Cool Gaming PC

The CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme Liquid Cool Gaming PC is a high-end gaming desktop that is designed for gamers who demand top-notch performance. It is built with premium components and features liquid cooling to ensure optimal performance during long gaming sessions.

The CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme is powered by a range of Intel processors, including the 11th Gen Intel Core processors, which provide exceptional processing power for demanding games and applications. It also comes with up to 64GB of DDR4 memory, which provides plenty of room for multitasking and heavy workloads.

The graphics performance is provided by a range of NVIDIA GeForce RTX and AMD Radeon RX graphics cards, which support ray tracing and AI-enhanced graphics rendering. This makes the CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme an excellent choice for gamers who want to experience the latest games with stunning visuals.

In terms of storage, the CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme comes with up to 2TB of NVMe SSD storage, which provides fast load times and plenty of space for storing games, videos, and other files. It also features a liquid cooling system to keep the system running at optimal temperatures during long gaming sessions.

The CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme also features a range of ports and connectivity options, including USB 3.1 and USB 2.0 ports, HDMI and DisplayPort outputs, and an Ethernet port. It can be customized with a range of options, including different case designs, cooling solutions, and lighting options.

Overall, the CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme Liquid Cool Gaming PC is a powerful and customizable high-end gaming desktop that provides exceptional performance and a range of features that make it a great choice for gamers who demand top-notch gaming performance in a sleek and stylish package.

MSI Trident 3 10th

The MSI Trident 3 10th is a compact gaming desktop that packs powerful hardware into a small form factor. It is designed for gamers who want a powerful gaming system that can fit in tight spaces.

The MSI Trident 3 10th is powered by the 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor, which provides plenty of processing power for demanding games and applications. It also comes with up to 32GB of DDR4 memory, which provides plenty of room for multitasking and heavy workloads.

The graphics performance is provided by an NVIDIA GeForce GTX or RTX graphics card, depending on the configuration, which supports ray tracing and AI-enhanced graphics rendering. This makes the MSI Trident 3 10th an excellent choice for gamers who want to experience the latest games with stunning visuals.

In terms of storage, the MSI Trident 3 10th comes with up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage, which provides fast load times and plenty of space for storing games, videos, and other files. It also features a compact and efficient cooling system to keep the system running at optimal temperatures during long gaming sessions.

The MSI Trident 3 10th also features a range of ports and connectivity options, including USB 3.2 and USB 2.0 ports, HDMI and DisplayPort outputs, and an Ethernet port. It also has built-in WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity for easy wireless connectivity.

Overall, the MSI Trident 3 10th is a powerful and compact gaming desktop that provides excellent performance and a range of features that make it a great choice for gamers who want a powerful gaming system that can fit in small spaces.

Acer Predator Orion 9000

The Acer Predator Orion 9000 is a high-end gaming desktop that is designed for hardcore gamers and enthusiasts who demand the best possible performance. It is a massive tower-style PC that is built with premium components and features top-of-the-line hardware.

The Acer Predator Orion 9000 is powered by a range of high-performance Intel Core processors, including the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i9 processors, which provide exceptional processing power for demanding games and applications. It also comes with up to 128GB of DDR4 memory, which provides plenty of room for multitasking and heavy workloads.

The graphics performance is provided by an NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics card, which supports ray tracing and AI-enhanced graphics rendering. This makes the Acer Predator Orion 9000 an excellent choice for gamers who want to experience the latest games with stunning visuals.

In terms of storage, the Acer Predator Orion 9000 comes with up to 2TB of NVMe SSD storage, which provides fast load times and plenty of space for storing games, videos, and other files. It also features a liquid cooling system to keep the system running at optimal temperatures during long gaming sessions.

The Acer Predator Orion 9000 also features a range of ports and connectivity options, including USB 3.1 and USB 2.0 ports, HDMI and DisplayPort outputs, and an Ethernet port. It also has built-in WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity for easy wireless connectivity.

Overall, the Acer Predator Orion 9000 is a massive and powerful gaming desktop that provides exceptional performance and a range of features that make it a great choice for gamers who demand the best possible performance from their gaming systems. However, its large size and high price tag may not be suitable for everyone.

Velocity Micro Raptor Z55

The Velocity Micro Raptor Z55 is a high-end gaming desktop that is designed to deliver exceptional gaming performance. It is built with premium components and features top-of-the-line hardware to provide a smooth and immersive gaming experience.

The Velocity Micro Raptor Z55 is powered by the latest Intel Core i9 processor, which provides exceptional processing power for demanding games and applications. It also comes with up to 64GB of DDR4 memory, which provides plenty of room for multitasking and heavy workloads.

The graphics performance is provided by an NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics card, which supports ray tracing and AI-enhanced graphics rendering. This makes the Velocity Micro Raptor Z55 an excellent choice for gamers who want to experience the latest games with stunning visuals.

In terms of storage, the Velocity Micro Raptor Z55 comes with up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage, which provides fast load times and plenty of space for storing games, videos, and other files. It also features a liquid cooling system to keep the system running at optimal temperatures during long gaming sessions.

The Velocity Micro Raptor Z55 also features a range of ports and connectivity options, including USB 3.1 and USB 2.0 ports, HDMI and DisplayPort outputs, and an Ethernet port. It also has built-in WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity for easy wireless connectivity.

Overall, the Velocity Micro Raptor Z55 is a powerful and well-designed gaming desktop that provides excellent performance and a range of features that make it a great choice for gamers who demand the best possible performance from their gaming systems.

These gaming PCs are equipped with powerful processors, high-end graphics cards, and plenty of memory and storage to handle even the most demanding games. They also feature advanced cooling systems to prevent overheating during long gaming sessions, as well as customizable lighting and other features to enhance the overall gaming experience.

However, it’s important to note that the best high-end gaming PC for you will depend on your specific needs and preferences, as well as your budget. It’s always a good idea to do your research and read reviews to find the PC that’s right for you.