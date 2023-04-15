Top 10 Billionaires Gain $213 Billion in Wealth in 2023: Arnault, Musk

- A strong start to the stock market this year has helped reverse some of the big losses billionaires saw in 2022.
- So far this year, the world’s top 10 billionaires added a collective $213 billion to their net worth.
- The top billionaires include Bernard Arnault, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and Warren Buffett.
The world’s top 10 billionaires have added a collective $213 billion to their net worth so far this year after a strong start to the stock market helped boost the stock prices of the businesses they own.
The massive gain is a partial reversal of the more than $575 billion lost by the group of tech entrepreneurs and business owners during the 2022 stock market sell-off, in which the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index declined by 33%.
These are the top billionaires that have seen a surge in their net worth so far this year as the stock market jumps, according to data from Bloomberg.
10. Francoise Bettencourt Meyers
Net Worth: $92.8 billion
2023 Gain: $21.3 billion
Source of Wealth: L’Oreal
9. Sergey Brin
Net Worth: $94.7 billion
2023 Gain: $15.3 billion
Source of Wealth: Alphabet
8. Larry Page
Net Worth: $99.1 billion
2023 Gain: $16.1 billion
Source of Wealth: Alphabet
7. Steve Ballmer
Net Worth: $102 billion
2023 Gain: $15.9 billion
Source of Wealth: Microsoft
6. Larry Ellison
Net Worth: $108 billion
2023 Gain: $16.2 billion
Source of Wealth: Oracle
5. Warren Buffett
Net Worth: $113 billion
2023 Gain: $5.3 billion
Source of Wealth: Berkshire Hathaway
4. Bill Gates
Net Worth: $122 billion
2023 Gain: $12.3 billion
Source of Wealth: Microsoft
3. Jeff Bezos
Net Worth: $126 billion
2023 Gain: $19.2 billion
Source of Wealth: Amazon
2. Elon Musk
Net Worth: $180 billion
2023 Gain: $43.2 billion
Source of Wealth: Tesla, SpaceX, Twitter
1. Bernard Arnault
Net Worth: $210 billion
2023 Gain: $47.8 billion
Source of Wealth: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton