Top 10 Billionaires Gain $213 Billion in Wealth in 2023: Arnault, Musk

HomeTech NewsTop 10 Billionaires Gain $213 Billion in Wealth in 2023: Arnault, Musk

Tech News
60c00966fde7960018aacda2.jpeg
  • A strong start to the stock market this year has helped reverse some of the big losses billionaires saw in 2022.
  • So far this year, the world’s top 10 billionaires added a collective $213 billion to their net worth.
  • The top billionaires include Bernard Arnault, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and Warren Buffett.

The world’s top 10 billionaires have added a collective $213 billion to their net worth so far this year after a strong start to the stock market helped boost the stock prices of the businesses they own.

The massive gain is a partial reversal of the more than $575 billion lost by the group of tech entrepreneurs and business owners during the 2022 stock market sell-off, in which the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index declined by 33%.

These are the top billionaires that have seen a surge in their net worth so far this year as the stock market jumps, according to data from Bloomberg.

10. Francoise Bettencourt Meyers

Francoise Bettencourt-Meyers

Francoise Bettencourt-Meyers poses on August 5, 2010 in Paris.

MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images



Net Worth: $92.8 billion
2023 Gain: $21.3 billion
Source of Wealth: L’Oreal

9. Sergey Brin

Google co-founder Sergey Brin wearing a Google Glass augmented reality device

Google co-founder Sergey Brin displaying the original Google Glass in 2012. The newest version of Glass was discontinued Wednesday.

Kim Kulish/Corbis via Getty Images



Net Worth: $94.7 billion
2023 Gain: $15.3 billion
Source of Wealth: Alphabet

8. Larry Page

larry page google

REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz



Net Worth: $99.1 billion
2023 Gain: $16.1 billion
Source of Wealth: Alphabet

7. Steve Ballmer

Steve Ballmer, CEO of Microsoft from 2000 to 2014. Currently the owner of the LA Clippers NBA team.

Kimberly White/Getty Images



Net Worth: $102 billion
2023 Gain: $15.9 billion
Source of Wealth: Microsoft

6. Larry Ellison

Larry Ellison, Oracle's founder.

Robert Galbraith/Reuters



Net Worth: $108 billion
2023 Gain: $16.2 billion
Source of Wealth: Oracle

5. Warren Buffett

Buffett_UNL

Warren Buffett

University of Nebraska-Lincoln



Net Worth: $113 billion
2023 Gain: $5.3 billion
Source of Wealth: Berkshire Hathaway

4. Bill Gates

Bill Gates discusses his new book 'How To Prevent The Next Pandemic' onstage at 92Y on May 03, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images



Net Worth: $122 billion
2023 Gain: $12.3 billion
Source of Wealth: Microsoft

3. Jeff Bezos

jeff bezos

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for DJ



Net Worth: $126 billion
2023 Gain: $19.2 billion
Source of Wealth: Amazon

2. Elon Musk

Elon Musk greets onlookers with both hands waving, at the 2022 Met Gala

Elon Musk

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images



Net Worth: $180 billion
2023 Gain: $43.2 billion
Source of Wealth: Tesla, SpaceX, Twitter

1. Bernard Arnault

Bernard Arnault

Eric Piermont/Getty Images



Net Worth: $210 billion
2023 Gain: $47.8 billion
Source of Wealth: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

