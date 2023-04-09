Top 10 Best gaming chairs in 2023

We the Techsmart expert reviewed all of the best gaming chairs and listed the best options.
The best gaming chair offers the best ergonomics and build quality. Everything else comes second. Luckily, the best gaming chairs today look totally awesome, so you’re not at a loss for comfort or customisation. Getting a chair that meets all of of those requirements can cost a fair wad of cash, however, so it’s important to spend your money wisely.
A good chair might set you back a bit, but it’ll be a great investment in terms of its ergonomic benefits (opens in new tab). Your body is a delicate fleshy meatbag that needs some care, and today the best gaming chair is the Secretlab Titan Evo (opens in new tab). It’s a combination of Secretlab’s previous chairs, and takes the best from both.
Gaming chairs come in all shapes and sizes: racing car seats, thrones covered in satanic runes (opens in new tab), and even gaming chairs that fly the banner of your favorite superhero. For a more reserved option, we’ve made sure to include some low-key yet stylish office chairs such as the Herman Miller X Logitech G Embody (opens in new tab). It offers the support you want out of a gaming chair, without all the gamery aesthetics—though all for the money of an actual gaming PC.
We’ve tested dozens of gaming chairs from the most reliable companies out there today, and every single chair in this guide has passed under our collective butts. And while you could always go the cheap office chair route instead, we feel it’s worth investing in your ergonomics. Go on, treat your posterior to something special—your body will thank you.
1. Secretlab Titan Evo
Specifications
Reasons to buy
- Magnetic cushion and cover
- Very comfortabl
- Everything we want in a gaming chair feature-wise
Reasons to avoid
- Pricier than older Secretlab chairs
- 3-year warranty isn’t a match for some ergo chairs
2. Secretlab Omega
Specifications
Reasons to buy
- Velour memory foam pillows
-
Versatile tilt mechanism
Reasons to avoid
- Stock is dwindling in 2023
- Lacking height adjustment on head pillow
3. Corsair T3 Rush
Specifications
Reasons to buy
- Breathable soft fabric
- 4D armrests
- Memory Foam Lumbar Pillow
- 180-degree recline
Reasons to avoid
- Not for the tall or large-framed
4. NeueChair
Specifications
Reasons to buy
- Ridiculously sturdy and well made
- Comfortable and supportive
- Highly adjustable
Reasons to avoid
- Uninspiring design doesn’t scream high-end
5. Herman Miller Embody
Specifications
Reasons to buy
- Stimulates blood and oxygen flow
- Unrivaled back support
- 12-year/24hr use warranty
Reasons to avoid
- Jaw-droppingly expensive compared to most
- No headrest to speak of
6. Noblechairs Hero
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
- A bit firm for comfort
- Armrests could be comfier
7. Kaiser 3 XL
Specifications
Reasons to buy
- Adjustable lumbar support
- 4D armrests
- Large seat size
Reasons to avoid
- Placement of the lumbar support knobs isn’t ideal