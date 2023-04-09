5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTop TenTop 10 Best gaming chairs in 2023

Top 10 Best gaming chairs in 2023

GamingTop Ten
- Advertisement -

We  the Techsmart expert reviewed all of the best gaming chairs and listed the best options.

The best gaming chair offers the best ergonomics and build quality. Everything else comes second. Luckily, the best gaming chairs today look totally awesome, so you’re not at a loss for comfort or customisation. Getting a chair that meets all of of those requirements can cost a fair wad of cash, however, so it’s important to spend your money wisely.

A good chair might set you back a bit, but it’ll be a great investment in terms of its ergonomic benefits (opens in new tab). Your body is a delicate fleshy meatbag that needs some care, and today the best gaming chair is the Secretlab Titan Evo (opens in new tab). It’s a combination of Secretlab’s previous chairs, and takes the best from both.

- Advertisement -

Gaming chairs come in all shapes and sizes: racing car seats, thrones covered in satanic runes (opens in new tab), and even gaming chairs that fly the banner of your favorite superhero. For a more reserved option, we’ve made sure to include some low-key yet stylish office chairs such as the Herman Miller X Logitech G Embody (opens in new tab). It offers the support you want out of a gaming chair, without all the gamery aesthetics—though all for the money of an actual gaming PC.

We’ve tested dozens of gaming chairs from the most reliable companies out there today, and every single chair in this guide has passed under our collective butts. And while you could always go the cheap office chair route instead, we feel it’s worth investing in your ergonomics. Go on, treat your posterior to something special—your body will thank you.

Realme GT3, all the details of the mobile with 240W ultra-fast charging
  • TAGS

1. Secretlab Titan Evo

Specifications

Seat type:  Racing back, levelled seat base
Recline:      165 degrees
Weight capacity: Up to 180kg (397lbs, XL size only)
Weight:      37.5kg (83lbs)
Warranty:  3-year

Reasons to buy

  • Magnetic cushion and cover
  • Very comfortabl
  • Everything we want in a gaming chair feature-wise

Reasons to avoid

  • Pricier than older Secretlab chairs
  • 3-year warranty isn’t a match for some ergo chairs

2. Secretlab Omega

Specifications

Seat type:  Racing seat
Recline:     165 degrees
Weight capacity: 109kg (240lbs)
Weight:     30kg (66lbs)
Warranty:  3-year

Reasons to buy

  • Velour memory foam pillows
  • Versatile tilt mechanism

Reasons to avoid

  • Stock is dwindling in 2023
  • Lacking height adjustment on head pillow

3. Corsair T3 Rush

Specifications

Seat type: Racing seat
Recline: 90–170 degrees
Weight capacity: 120kg (265lbs)
Weight: 23kg (50lbs)
Warranty: 2-years

Reasons to buy

  • Breathable soft fabric
  • 4D armrests
  • Memory Foam Lumbar Pillow
  • 180-degree recline

Reasons to avoid

  • Not for the tall or large-framed

4. NeueChair

Specifications

Seat type: Task chair
Recline: 85–130 degrees
Weight capacity: 108kg (240lbs)
Weight: 29kg (64lbs)
Warranty: 12-year

Reasons to buy

  • Ridiculously sturdy and well made
  • Comfortable and supportive
  • Highly adjustable

Reasons to avoid

  • Uninspiring design doesn’t scream high-end

5. Herman Miller Embody

Specifications

Seat type: Task chair
Weight capacity: 136kg (300lbs)
Weight: 23kg (51lbs)
Warranty: 12-year

Reasons to buy

  • Stimulates blood and oxygen flow
  • Unrivaled back support
  • 12-year/24hr use warranty

Reasons to avoid

  • Jaw-droppingly expensive compared to most
  • No headrest to speak of

6. Noblechairs Hero

Specifications

Seat type: Racing seat
Recline: 90–135 degrees
Weight capacity: 150kg (330lbs)
Weight: 28kg (62lbs)
Warranty: 2-year

Reasons to buy

Great for lumbar support
Ideal for larger frames
Has a firm seat and back-rest

Reasons to avoid

  • A bit firm for comfort
  • Armrests could be comfier

7. Kaiser 3 XL

Specifications

Seat type: Racing seat
Recline: 90–165 degrees
Weight capacity: 180kg (397lbs)
Weight: 34kg (75lbs)
Warranty: 6-year

Reasons to buy

  • Adjustable lumbar support
  • 4D armrests
  • Large seat size

Reasons to avoid

  • Placement of the lumbar support knobs isn’t ideal

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Latest news

2 men shot and killed near beach in Mexican resort of Acapulco

Tech News

Amidst controversies, OpenAI insists safety is mission critical

OpenAI has addressed safety issues following recent ethical and regulatory backlash. The statement(Opens in...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.