Top 10 Best gaming chairs in 2023

The best gaming chair offers the best ergonomics and build quality. Everything else comes second. Luckily, the best gaming chairs today look totally awesome, so you’re not at a loss for comfort or customisation. Getting a chair that meets all of of those requirements can cost a fair wad of cash, however, so it’s important to spend your money wisely.

A good chair might set you back a bit, but it’ll be a great investment in terms of its ergonomic benefits (opens in new tab). Your body is a delicate fleshy meatbag that needs some care, and today the best gaming chair is the Secretlab Titan Evo (opens in new tab). It’s a combination of Secretlab’s previous chairs, and takes the best from both.

Gaming chairs come in all shapes and sizes: racing car seats, thrones covered in satanic runes (opens in new tab), and even gaming chairs that fly the banner of your favorite superhero. For a more reserved option, we’ve made sure to include some low-key yet stylish office chairs such as the Herman Miller X Logitech G Embody (opens in new tab). It offers the support you want out of a gaming chair, without all the gamery aesthetics—though all for the money of an actual .

We’ve tested dozens of gaming chairs from the most reliable companies out there today, and every single chair in this guide has passed under our collective butts. And while you could always go the cheap office chair route instead, we feel it’s worth investing in your ergonomics. Go on, treat your posterior to something special—your body will thank you.

1. Secretlab Titan Evo

Specifications Seat type: Racing back, levelled seat base Recline: 165 degrees Weight capacity: Up to 180kg (397lbs, XL size only) Weight: 37.5kg (83lbs) Warranty: 3-year

Reasons to buy Magnetic cushion and cover

Very comfortabl

Everything we want in a gaming chair feature-wise Reasons to avoid Pricier than older Secretlab chairs

3-year warranty isn’t a match for some ergo chairs 2. Secretlab Omega Specifications Seat type: Racing seat Recline: 165 degrees Weight capacity: 109kg (240lbs) Weight: 30kg (66lbs) Warranty: 3-year Reasons to buy Velour memory foam pillows

Versatile tilt mechanism Reasons to avoid Stock is dwindling in 2023

Lacking height adjustment on head pillow

3. Corsair T3 Rush

Specifications Seat type: Racing seat Recline: 90–170 degrees Weight capacity: 120kg (265lbs) Weight: 23kg (50lbs) Warranty: 2-years

Reasons to buy Breathable soft fabric

4D armrests

Memory Foam Lumbar Pillow

180-degree recline

Reasons to avoid Not for the tall or large-framed 4. NeueChair Specifications Seat type: Task chair Recline: 85–130 degrees Weight capacity: 108kg (240lbs) Weight: 29kg (64lbs) Warranty: 12-year Reasons to buy Ridiculously sturdy and well made

Comfortable and supportive

Highly adjustable Reasons to avoid Uninspiring design doesn’t scream high-end 5. Herman Miller Embody Specifications Seat type: Task chair Weight capacity: 136kg (300lbs) Weight: 23kg (51lbs) Warranty: 12-year Reasons to buy Stimulates blood and oxygen flow

Unrivaled back support

12-year/24hr use warranty Reasons to avoid Jaw-droppingly expensive compared to most

No headrest to speak of 6. Noblechairs Hero Specifications Seat type: Racing seat Recline: 90–135 degrees Weight capacity: 150kg (330lbs) Weight: 28kg (62lbs) Warranty: 2-year Reasons to buy Great for lumbar support Ideal for larger frames Has a firm seat and back-rest Reasons to avoid A bit firm for comfort

Armrests could be comfier 7. Kaiser 3 XL Specifications Seat type: Racing seat Recline: 90–165 degrees Weight capacity: 180kg (397lbs) Weight: 34kg (75lbs) Warranty: 6-year Reasons to buy Adjustable lumbar support

4D armrests

Large seat size Reasons to avoid Placement of the lumbar support knobs isn’t ideal