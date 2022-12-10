Top 10! AnTuTu releases list of the most powerful Android phones in November 2022

The ROG Phone 6 led AnTuTu’s top-of-the-line list with the highest October 2022 scores and now the benchmark has released the November ranking in the top-of-the-line, premium mid-range and mid-range categories. Does ASUS continue to reign supreme in Android? Find out now.

top of the line

Considering the data obtained by AnTuTu between November 1st and November 30th, 2022, ROG Phone 6 remains at the top of the list with an average score of 1,117,968 points. In second place we have ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro, followed by Zenfone 9, Xiaomi 12T Pro and Nubia Red Magic 7.

It is interesting to note that only the Nubia device is not equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 in the top 5 and that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 was in 10th place with the same chip, however it must be remembered that the folding hardware includes two screens and one needs specific optimizations for various types of usage, which may have contributed to low scores.

premium intermediaries

Now talking about the premium intermediate models we have the Xiaomi 12T with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra chip with more than 825 thousand points followed by the realme GT Neo 3, Redmi K50i, Poco X4 GT and the Redmi Note 11T Pro, all equipped with the Dimensity 8100, but it should be noted that the K50i has "only" 6GB of RAM and surpassed rivals with 8 GB in this ranking.

It’s also clear that OnePlus needs to optimize the performance of the OnePlus 10R 5G, as even with the Dimensity 8100 Max chip it still lags behind competitors with the standard processor model.

intermediaries

Vivo continues to reign in the ranking of intermediates with the iQOO Z5 equipped with the Snapdragon 778G, a chip that practically dominates the list, being present in 9 of the 10 cell phones, the only one different being the Honor 70, which was in second place with the Snapdragon 778G Plus, indicating that Honor needs to optimize its software a bit more.

But the highlight goes to the realme Q3s and the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, both with 6 GB of RAM, which managed to enter the top 10 that, except for them, only contain cell phones with 8 GB of RAM. In this way, we can understand that MIUI and OriginOS were responsible for this, which are well optimized in these two models.

