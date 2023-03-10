5G News
Top 10: AnTuTu lists the most powerful top-of-the-line phones in February 2023

Top 10: AnTuTu lists the most powerful top-of-the-line phones in February 2023

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Top 10: AnTuTu lists the most powerful top-of-the-line phones in February 2023
1678467371 top 10 antutu lists the most powerful top of the line phones in.jpeg
Benchmarking platform AnTuTu updated its list of with the most powerful top-of-the-line cell phones for February 2023. The new ranking arrives just over a month after the release of the list with the appliances of January.

With a score of 1,283,893, the gamer cell phone Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Plus topped the list. The model is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform, which works with 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of internal storage.


O Vivo X90 Pro Plus ranked second with 1,280,652 points. The device also comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform. The RAM memory has 12 GB and the internal storage goes up to 512 GB, without being able to be expanded.

Closing the podium of the February 2023 list, we also have Chinese iQOO 11. The device also features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform, which was the highlight of the ranking, and comes with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

The list of February also brings family members Samsung Galaxy S23, OnePlus 11 and the ASUS RogPhone 6D. Check out the full top 10 ranking below:

They teach robots to laugh using Artificial Intelligence

  • Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Plus;
  • Vivo X90 Pro Plus;
  • iQOO 11;
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra;
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus;
  • Samsung Galaxy S23;
  • OnePlus 11;
  • ASUS Rog Phone 6D;
  • Xiaomi 12T Pro;
  • Redmi K50 Ultra.

And you, what did you think of the ranking? Tell us in the comments down below!

  • The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is available at FastShop for BRL 6,299 and on Amazon for BRL 6,814.
  • The Samsung Galaxy S23 is available from Girafa for BRL 4,999 and on Amazon for BRL 5,399.
  • The Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Plus is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.
  • The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is available from Girafa for BRL 6,999 and on Amazon for BRL 8,476.
  • The OnePlus 11 is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.
  • The vivo X90 Pro Plus is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.
  • The vivo iQOO 11 is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.
  • The Xiaomi 12T Pro is available on Amazon for BRL 3,925. The cost-benefit is good and this is the best model in this price range.
  • The Asus ROG Phone 6D is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.
  • The Redmi K50 Extreme Edition is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.
(updated March 10, 2023, 1:52 PM)

