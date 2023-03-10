Top 10: AnTuTu lists the most powerful top-of-the-line phones in February 2023

Benchmarking platform AnTuTu updated its list of with the most powerful top-of-the-line cell phones for February 2023. The new ranking arrives just over a month after the release of the list with the appliances of January. With a score of 1,283,893, the gamer cell phone Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Plus topped the list. The model is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform, which works with 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of internal storage.





O Vivo X90 Pro Plus ranked second with 1,280,652 points. The device also comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform. The RAM memory has 12 GB and the internal storage goes up to 512 GB, without being able to be expanded. - Advertisement - Closing the podium of the February 2023 list, we also have Chinese iQOO 11. The device also features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform, which was the highlight of the ranking, and comes with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

The list of February also brings family members Samsung Galaxy S23, OnePlus 11 and the ASUS RogPhone 6D. Check out the full top 10 ranking below: Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Plus ;

; Vivo X90 Pro Plus ;

; iQOO 11 ;

; Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra ;

; Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus ;

; Samsung Galaxy S23 ;

; OnePlus 11 ;

; ASUS Rog Phone 6D ;

; Xiaomi 12T Pro ;

; Redmi K50 Ultra.

And you, what did you think of the ranking? Tell us in the comments down below!