Tool prevents app coercion in Safari

- Advertisement -

If you use the iPhone browser to visit websites that have their own app, you will often be asked to use it. A new filter tool helps.

As is well known, a full browser has been running on the iPhone since the beginning. Accordingly, it is also easily possible to call up websites such as Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest or Reddit and read them comfortably. Nevertheless, many providers would like users to use their respective app instead of the website. In order to achieve this, there are query switches, each of which displays a pop-up. So far there was no way to get rid of this. A new filter tool helps.

Away with the “thick panels” With Banish, one Safari/id1632848430" target="_blank" rel="external noopener">two euro utility, these “Open in App” dialogs can be prevented, which are not only annoying, but often also cover large parts of the respective website without being able to close them. (That’s why bloggers like John Gruber like to call them “thick panels”.) A so-called content blocker is used for implementation, which the reloading of the corresponding resources that display the pop-up. Banish doesn’t do any other job, but is regularly updated to include new websites. If the filter is running, it doesn’t matter whether the respective app has been installed on the device – neither Reddit nor any other offer recorded by Banish will then display the “Dickpanel”. Instead, the content of the page remains visible as usual. However, login requirements are not circumvented, as they are increasingly used – for example by Reddit. Apps collect more data On the services side, the apps are the more interesting variant compared to the website. They allow to collect more data of the user and usually come in with a login requirement. Most recently, Twitter had started a “trial mode experiment” with which you can also use the app for a short time without an account. Microsoft Teams reaches 145 million daily users Banish comes from developer Alex Zamoshchin. The app is intended for one-time payers, so it comes without a subscription, which is very commendable. Furthermore, it does not collect any data about its use itself. When installing, you should follow the instructions to ensure that the content blocker and Safari extension are really running and have the necessary rights.

