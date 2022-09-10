Too high latency with the PipeWire sound server

With as the , the music software Jamulus uses a large buffer and therefore has high . How can I force a smaller buffer size?

I set up PipeWire as a sound server. For programs that access PipeWire via JACK interfaces, I reduced the buffer size in the configuration file to 128 samples. When I start the music software Jamulus to play music with others over the Internet, I see a buffer size of 1024 and a latency of over 40 milliseconds in its settings. How can I enforce low latency with PipeWire?

Before starting the program, set the desired values ​​in the environment variable PIPEWIRE_LATENCY Celebration. To do this, open a terminal and put the variable in front of the command to start the program. The following example starts a flatpak Jamulus with a buffer size of 128 samples:

PIPEWIRE_LATENCY=128/48000 flatpak run io.jamulus.Jamulus

The first number indicates the buffer size and the second value the sample rate (here 48 kHz).

If you subsequently adjust the buffer size or do not want to start the program via a terminal, there is an alternative. Force over command pw-metadata the desired buffer size:

pw-metadata -n settings 0 clock.force-quantum 128

This buffer size (“quantum”) applies to all programs and only changes if you use it pw-metadata or adapt to a JACK client. Specify 0 instead of 128 to switch Pipewire back to a dynamic buffer size.





(ktn)

