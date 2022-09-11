Tomorrow we will have iOS 16 and all this will be what we miss

We are going to see those features that will not come with iOS 16 but that it would be nice to have

For several months we have been testing the iOS 16 beta. With their versions and seeing how they were including some functions that were quite useful but that later, we don’t know the reasons, they were left parked and then we won’t see them in the final version of the operating system.

Shared Photo Library in iCloud will not be in iOS 16 at the moment

This was one of the features that was included in the beta phase, It was tested for a while, but then Apple decided that it will not remain finally in the final result.

The idea is very good. The possibility of having a single library shared among family members to which photos and videos automatically go. It is one of the functions that in the Web of Apple mentions as coming soon. We will have to wait, but the good thing is that she has disappeared, but only momentarily.

Live Activities

Another of the functions that in the betas sounded very good. The ability to receive notifications, for example, in a grouped way so that we can have them in a single space without overwhelming the screen. It has been withdrawn for the time being from the final version due out tomorrow, but again, Apple on the website mentions that it will be coming soon. Maybe in the future iOS 16.1

Home and Matter

One of the great beneficiaries of iOS 16 will be the company’s entire Home environment. Many new functions and all of them increasingly simpler for the user. One of the standards that can make coordination between Home and smart homes easier is Matter. What happens is that it will not bequeath yet and therefore neither will the compatibility between Apple Home and this standard. The good thing is that it is already prepared and when it arrives it will be launched.

The SharePlay update in Game Center

The possibility of being playing in Game Center and being able to transfer that game to another device because we need it that way and that there is also total integration with our contacts, will not be possible tomorrow either, but it will be soon. One more for that new iOS 16.1

collaborative whiteboard

Imagine a place to put almost any file or theme or drawing, whatever. In addition to can be shared and is cross-platform, so it is used on iPhone, iPad or Mac. That we can write something and immediately colleagues see it on their device. It was seen at the presentation, but it will not come tomorrow the 12th.

Although all these functions do not arrive in iOS 16, and in a future iOS 16.1, we will wait because we know that palace things go slowly at Apple.