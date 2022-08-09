Tomorrow new content arrives in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Today has taken place by capcom a digital event focused on Rise: Subreak. How could it be otherwise, the Japanese studio has shown us the of the first free update of the Switch and PC game expansion, which tomorrow.

Perhaps the most important thing is the return of four monsters that the most veteran of the saga will soon recognize. On the one hand we have Lucent Nargacuga, who has not been seen since Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate. Good old Lucent is a very agile predator, very easy to become invisible and attack when you least expect it. On the other hand we have Seething Bazelgeuse, who made his debut in the most recent Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, is known for its explosive scales and for arriving when it is least opportune. To these two are added the subspecies of Golden Rathian and Silver Rathalos, which will be even more dangerous than the more “ordinary” versions.

Taking advantage of the update, the Anomaly Study mission system has been expanded, adding the five-star rating, which will put us in missions where friends like Lunagaron and Almudron de Magma will make an appearance. In addition, we will now have the possibility of participating in missions with random conditions that can offer us juicy rewards.

As if that were not enough, starting on August 18, the weekly event missions will arrive, along with double threat hunts and more options when it comes to customizing our beloved hunter, both aesthetically and our equipment, and even adopt the appearance of Fiorayne, the second in command of the Knights of the Royal Order.

