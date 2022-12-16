Tomb Raider: Amazon Games will publish new game developed in Unreal Engine 5

Amazon Games announced this Thursday (15) that it will publish the next installment of the iconic Tomb Raider game series. The game will be developed by Crystal Dynamics and will use Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 5 as a base. According to the companies, the new franchise title will be multiplatform and will have all the elements that made Tomb Raider one of the greatest series in the gaming world, in an environment that rewards exploration and creative trailblazing.





The title is currently in early development and more details will be announced at a later date. Crystal Dynamics also stated that it is harnessing the full power of Unreal Engine 5 to take storytelling to the next level. “Tomb Raider is one of the most beloved intellectual properties in entertainment history. Our team is incredibly excited to collaborate with the talented and visionary team at Crystal Dynamics to bring the next chapter in the Lara Croft saga to gamers around the world,” said Amazon Games VP Christoph Hartmann in the statement.





The last game in the franchise, "Shadow Of The Tomb Raider", was released in 2018 and, until this announcement by Crystal Dynamics, the series had an uncertain future🇧🇷 In this way, the disclosure partnership with Amazon encourages fans of Lara Croft🇧🇷 Finally, it is worth mentioning that the next "Tomb Raider" should take a while to be released and there is still no forecast for this. TThe entire Tomb Raider franchise has over 20 games and has sold over 95 million copies since its first release.